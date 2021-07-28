Joe Michels was at his home in Minnesota on Friday when he got the call from his brother in Green Valley: “You have a problem.”
Michels hit the road and two days later arrived in the Casas de Abrego neighborhood to find a sheet of mud covering the road in front of his winter home. He’d find the same thing inside — mud in nearly every room and a water line about six inches up the wall in the garage. A half-dozen neighbors were in the same boat.
Pima County is investigating why a neighborhood built more than 35 years ago is suddenly having a drainage problem. But witnesses and homeowners in the 43-home development say they know what happened.
They point to a plugged culvert on Abrego Drive just north of the town boundary in Sahuarita. Workers for the town over the past several days have been digging out sand, mud and debris from the drainage pipe running under Abrego and the wash it flows into.
At the same time, a Pima County Flood Control District was doing an investigation. Late Monday, an investigator told Casas de Abrego HOA president John Stichter they could start cleaning up, he had what he needed.
“The water from that wash jumped its bank and found its way to our neighborhood,” Stichter said.
The water took a straight shot down a slope that led to the road in front of eight homes in the small development — the only thing separating the water from the Santa Cruz River.
Stichter calls it an engineering problem.
“A lot of people are upset because of the mud, but the mud’s not the problem, the problem’s up there,” he said, motioning to the culvert on Abrego Drive. “If we clean all this up, all scraped up and we get another storm, it’s going to be exactly the same thing.”
“I reached out to Sahuarita and they said, ‘Well, we’ll see if we can get a backhoe in there for you.’ I haven’t heard back from them,” he said.
“We have people moving out, they can’t even live in their houses. We have Red Cross coming in, and then for them not to even approach us or call us is like a…” he said, his voice trailing off.
Town’s culvert
A Town of Sahuarita spokesman said the town is responsible for cleaning out the culvert and said it does not appear it was blocked before the storm. The Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun has requested maintenance records for the culvert and every culvert in the town.
Spokesman Mark Febbo said the flooding was the result of too much water passing through the area, overwhelming the drainage system. He said they have had crews in the area cleaning up since Friday.
“Specifically, they are working on removing debris pushed into the wash during the storm,” Febbo said, adding, “The wash was clearly overwhelmed by the flow of water during the storm events.”
Pima County said there is a lot yet to be explained.
“The storm cell that hit was very severe, and this could be an example of a storm that was large enough to overwhelm the existing infrastructure in the area,” said Brian Jones, division manager for Pima County Regional Flood Control District. “But, it hasn’t really been determined yet whether it’s a storm that’s bigger than anticipated by the infrastructure or whether there were some mitigating circumstances that may have made things worse.”
Jones said it was not clear whether the culvert was blocked before the storm.
“It’s certainly possible that the flood event is what blocked the culverts, but at this point, we don’t have the information to make the determination of what it was like prior to the flood event,” he said.
“Some of the concerns for us are that some of the properties are ones we expected to flood, but the ones located on East Via Terrenal (in Cases de Abrego) are ones we wouldn’t have normally expected to flood based on the information that we have, and so that’s the reason for our concern. It’s a little bit unexpected for us,” Jones said, adding, “My hope is that within a couple of weeks, we’ll have more answers than we have now, and more information about past conditions of the drainage way.”
Getting help
Michels bought his home in Casas de Abrego, on the east side of Abrego Drive, in March 2020. He said he and his wife have yet to live in it.
They were hit twice — once after Thursday night’s storm and again after a day of rain on Saturday. He’s hoping the skies don’t open up again this week.
Michels spent much of Monday cleaning up the home and getting sandbags from a Green Valley Fire District station.
Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy’s office secured help from the county to help clear out the area, though it’s on private property and outside of county jurisdiction. But by the time word came, the HOA had contracted its own backhoe for the operation.
“Our biggest and most significant concern is obviously the well-being of those that are impacted by the flooding,” Christy said. “We want to make sure that they have access to adequate shelter, clothing, food and any kind of protection they need that they may not be getting because of the flooding.”
“We’ve got to also ensure, due to the weather reports, that this kind of thing doesn’t happen again, and make sure that the cause of this is cleared up and corrected so we don’t have anymore flooding,” he said. “And make sure that the responsible entity is charged with the remediation – it’ll be very interesting to follow the facts on this and find out what caused this, and who is the responsible entity in this.”
Thursday’s storm
The flooding on Abrego was among a host of damage in the area after Thursday’s late-night storm.
The storm left dozens of downed power poles and trees, flooding, debris in the roads and, in the case of one Sahuarita woman, claimed the entire wall of her home.
Barbara Tyson of Sahuarita said the storm woke her up between 10 and 11 p.m. Thursday. She heard a loud noise and stepped into her second-floor bathroom to check it out.
“There was lightning and I could see there was no wall,” she said Friday morning.
The entire block side wall of her townhouse on South Mayford Avenue had fallen over in one piece, pancaking to the ground. Tyson was good-natured about it all.
“That’s a real walk-in closet now,” she said as she opened the closet door to reveal the outside on Friday.
She has lived in the house three-and-a-half years and said, “I’ve never met so many neighbors before today.”
When the wall came down it took her carport with it. Firefighters propped it up so she could back her truck out, It has minor damage. She spent the night in the house, which appears otherwise undamaged.
She said Saturday that she had several offers of help from the community and was grateful.
Tyson said builders were preparing to put up another townhouse connected to hers. The fencing was up and ground prepared.
“If they’d already put that house up, we wouldn’t be here talking right now, she said.
Other damage
Tucson Electric Power said the storm knocked down 46 power poles mostly in two areas — La Canada Drive from just south of Duval Mine Road up to about Anamax Road, and at Old Nogales Highway and Quail Crossing, near the entrance to Quail Creek (see box).
The storm initially knocked out power to 15,000 customers, most for just a few minutes. Most of it was restored early Saturday. Another outage Tuesday afternoon took out service to about 2,600 customers in the Walmart area.
“This is by far one of the biggest storms we’ve had in the area,” TEP spokeswoman Sherri Cadeaux said.
Trico reported no damage or outages in the area.
Water rescues
Green Valley Fire crews rescued a Sahuarita woman about 11:30 p.m. Thursday who tried to drive through high water at Beta Street and the I-19 Frontage Road. At one point, water was to the top of her wheel well and there was water inside the car, a GVFD spokesman said.
“Throughout the night, firefighters towed and bucked up trees along roadways to keep them open,” the spokesman said.
A spokesman for Rural/Metro Fire said they also had one water rescue, at Sahuarita Road and Wilmot Road, about 11 p.m. Thursday. Nobody was injured. A worker trimming trees at La Posada was injured Friday by a falling branch, GVFD said.