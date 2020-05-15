High Sierra Desert Sky Cinema in Sahuarita is getting ready to reopen Wednesday, and they plan to bring back some old favorites while Hollywood remains on hiatus.
Desert Sky owner Tom Becker said they could have opened Saturday, but there was still too much work to do before people take to the seats once again.
"We have to, because of social distancing, we have to block off certain seats," he said. "And we have to sanitize the whole building and get our projectors up and running again because they've been turned off for two months."
If you're planning on catching a show, expect some changes.
Becker said the theater plans to have two-person seating with seats blocked off around them that meet social distancing guidelines. The move would effectively reduce the theater's occupancy to about 25 percent, he said.
The theater plans to ask employees and guests wellness screening questions as well.
"We'll be asking questions outside the theater, and they're posted on our website," Becker said. "Certain questions to make sure that they haven't had a fever or cough or shortness of breath or anything like that before they come in."
It's not just the typical COVID-19 precautions that will be different.
With Hollywood holding off on releasing new movies because of the outbreak and subsequent shutdowns, Desert Sky plans to put some old favorites on the big screen.
Becker said they plan to keep showing them until new movies start making their way into theaters again.
In the meantime, he said ticket prices are reduced to $5 for adults and $3 for kids while they cycle through older movies.
So what titles can you expect to see?
Becker said the theater plans to open with Michael Keaton's "Batman" from 1989, and Christopher Reeve's 1978 "Superman."
They'll be opening with "The Wizard of Oz" and the first two Harry Potter movies.
"We don't see anything coming out until June or July," he said. "So we'll play classics until June or July."