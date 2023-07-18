Isabelle and Michelle

Isabelle, left, and her mom Michelle began powerlifting together over a year ago.

 Kevin Murphy

As 14-year-old Isabelle Acosta and her mother, Michelle, train at Sahuarita Powerlifting and Strength for the USPA Southwest Summer Slam in Tucson, they are strengthening their bodies and their bond at the same time — something that has rubbed off on other moms at the gym.

"It was really encouraging for the other moms who would say, 'I can bring my daughters tonight.' I think she (Isabelle) didn't like it at first, and she felt like Mom was making her, and now there are a lot of days that I don't want to go, but I see that she's ready," Michelle said. "So it's a way of holding me accountable also."

Michelle spotting Isabelle

Michelle spots Isabelle on bench press during a training session in June at Sahuarita Powerlifting and Strength.
Chrystal and them

The 2023 USPA Southwest Summer Slam is the first competition that Sahuarita Powerlifting and Strength owner Chrystal Garcia, left, has trained a mother-daughter to compete in.
putting weights on the bench press

Isabelle, left, and Michelle began training for the 2023 USPA Southwest Summer Slam in March.


