Jen Morningstar, who saw Green Valley Recreation through much of the pandemic as interim CEO, announced Friday that she is leaving to move out of state.
Morningstar was hired in 2012 as a customer service representative and served as director of administrative services before she was named interim CEO in 2020.
She is moving to St. Louis, Missouri, to be near family.
“One hard fact I realized during the last year is how important family is, and how fragile life can be,” she said in a statement.
CEO Scott Somers, who started Jan. 1, said Morningstar leaves “a tremendous legacy at GVR,” and that the position will be filled.