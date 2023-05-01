Two-and-a-half years after the 2020 election, Michael Pomaski is sure of two things: Ballots were cast using his name in two states, and all of those jokes about government bureaucracy are true.
Only, he’s not laughing.
Pomaski, who lives in Clifton, has been attempting to unwind the mystery of how the California ballot was cast even though he moved to Arizona in 2015.
A story published in the Sahuarita Sun and other Wick Communications newspapers in March 2022 got the attention of Santa Barbara County and the California Secretary of State’s Office after Pomaski spent a year of being shuffled from one agency to another.
But more than a year later, Pomaski is no closer to knowing what happened in November 2020 — or whether anybody will be held accountable.
Finding out
After Joe Biden won the 2020 election over Donald Trump, Pomaski and his brother took the advice of conservative media and checked their online voting records to ensure their ballots had been received and counted. Then they went further, looking up every address in each state where they’d been registered.
That’s when Pomaski, 52, discovered through online records that a ballot had been cast in his name in California, where he’d lived 25 years, and in Arizona. He says he cast the Arizona ballot.
Pomaski started making calls to California and quickly hit one roadblock after another. He said calls to Santa Barbara County, where he had once lived, were either not returned, not taken seriously or were derailed by persistent staff turnover.
“Nobody ever gave the sense that it was important to them,” he said at the time. “I was told somebody’s going to call you back. Nothing, nothing, nothing.”
Pomaski called a reporter in January 2022, who contacted Joe Kocurek, California’s Deputy Secretary of State for Communications. He put Pomaski in touch with the Investigative Services Unit.
That brought more confusion, including an unsigned email from an investigator that read: We understand you want to cancel your voter registration. Here’s how to do it.
Not a word about Pomaski’s concerns that his name was attached to a ballot he didn’t cast. He received a second email stating he’d have to get a copy of the executed ballot from the Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters. Then another one from Kocurek that said, “An address change error was discovered and corrected, and the matter is under investigation for potential criminal activity. We have no further comment so as not to jeopardize the investigation.”
Then, nothing. Nobody seemed to be taking responsibility for getting to the bottom of Pomaski’s complaint.
Over the past year, there were glimmers of hope, all quickly dashed. There was a long interview with an investigator from the Secretary of State’s Office, and Pomaski was asked to send his signature to an inspector, presumably to compare it to a signed ballot. Then an investigator from Santa Barbara County visited Pomaski’s brother in California to collect elections-related mail that had been sent to his. His brother told the investigator he’d already sent the mail to Arizona, but Pomaski never heard from anybody.
It didn’t end there. There was an apparent admission by Santa Barbara County that Pomaski’s original ballot — which they originally suggested had been destroyed — still existed and had been retrieved. They said Pomaski couldn’t have a copy because of the investigation.
The existence of the signed California ballot came as a surprise to the Secretary of State’s Office in late April when contacted by a reporter. They had no idea Santa Barbara County had the ballot, but weren’t willing to talk about it. Kocurek told a reporter, “We can’t discuss the status of complaints or investigations.”
Yet Pomaski isn’t even sure there is an investigation. Numerous requests for a case number or even verbal confirmation that there is an open investigation have been rebuffed. All of this has left Pomaski down but not out. He has no plans to give up.
“Here’s the frustration,” he told a reporter last week. “I’m dealing with dishonest people. Why can’t they be straight with me?”