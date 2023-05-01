Michael Pomaski

Michael Pomaski

Two-and-a-half years after the 2020 election, Michael Pomaski is sure of two things: Ballots were cast using his name in two states, and all of those jokes about government bureaucracy are true.

Only, he’s not laughing.



Dan Shearer 520-547-9770

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?