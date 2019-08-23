Green Valley and Sahuarita residents received one-fourth to three-fourths of an inch of rain Thursday night and one Green Valley resident lost a tree in the storm.
Green Valley Fire District spokesman L.T. Pratt said a resident who lives in the 400 block of West Moorewood Street in Las Campanas Village heard a loud crash when the winds got bad and found a tree uprooted.
No one was hurt and the building only received minor damage, Pratt said.
Rob Howlett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said there's a 50 to 60 percent chance of more rain today. The chance of rain drops to 30 percent Saturday and 10 percent on Sunday.
Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s through the weekend and get back to the low 100s by Tuesday, he said.