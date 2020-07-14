It took a half-dozen tries, but Taylor Andes finally watched his artwork roll out on a monster-sized stage in January, then again in June. Now he’s hungry to do it again — and the 18-year-old recent high school graduate from Sahuarita has the talent to make it happen.
Andes has been drawing as long as he can remember and has been sketching digital designs that wrap monster trucks since 2016, when he found a computer drawing tablet under the Christmas tree. He’d done a lot on paper before then, but that’s when it really took off.
He uses Wacom, which has a digital pen that attaches to a computer and lets the artist run with it.
Monster trucks — those huge pickups with tires more than five feet tall and nearly four feet wide — is a niche market. Andes says he’s found just a handful of people creating designs online. Monster truck competitions are as much about fan reaction as driver skill, and it helps with the judging when the crowd think the car looks cool, he says.
The trucks compete across the country in four events — racing, donuts, two-wheeled skills and freestyle.
Andes launched a business, Jam Customs, and has designed looks for several cars over the years, including one for a driver who was making a pitch to a sponsor. But he didn’t land his first work on an actual truck until January, thanks to a friend who recently broke into the industry.
Zack Garner isn’t much older than Andes and has been on the circuit about two years. He inherited the truck name Wild Side from his dad, Jamey Garner, who’s built a following on the monster truck circuit since 2013.
The younger Garner introduced his new truck to competition this year and asked Andes for some help.
“What Zack wanted was something that looked different from his dad’s trucks so he could have his own personality,” Andes said.
Andes came up with a paint-spatter design in purple and orange with a honeycomb background using the ArtRage Lite painting program.
Garner’s a friend and Andes is still trying to get his work out there so he did it free. They sent it off to Razor Wraps and Designs, a Virginia company that tinkered with the design then printed out the vinyl and wrapped the body of Garner’s new truck.
“It was amazing seeing it for the first time. I was in complete disbelief,” Andes said.
A lot of false starts with other drivers made the rollout more special.
“I was, honestly, kind of shocked to see that it went through.”
Garner debuted the design at a Monster Jam event in January in Albany, New York. Andes had only seen it in photos; any chance to see it in person was shot when COVID-19 shut down the season in March, including May's Monster Jam World Finals in Orlando.
June brought a new opportunity, when J.R. McNeal with Razin Kane Monster Trucks debuted Andes' latest design at the Monster Truck Outlaw Drags, an event recorded for television without an audience because of coronavirus.
What’s ahead
Andes is looking at college for the fall, split between studying graphics or automotive — "Maybe both," he says.
He'll also hang on to his side gig.
“After Wild Side came out, a lot more people started noticing me,” Andes says.
He’s working on several projects and has branched out, designing t-shirts, event material and even a logo for a podcast.
He smiles and shakes his head when asked about the creative process.
“When I try to plan out a truck it’s so hard to have it come together,” he says.
What works for him? Spontaneity, incorporating whatever catches his eye. For example, yellow highlights on Wild Side came from his lava lamp.
Sometimes drivers give a lot of input on what they want, sometimes they’re no help at all, so Andes digs into their background and works in details from their lives. He also pays attention to show themes (“fire and ice” is a recent one), the name of the truck, and giving strong consideration to what will excite fans.
“You have to look at what the trend might be and get ahead of it,” he says.
He might know a lot about that — his dad has been taking him to monster truck rallies since he was about 3. His first was at Tucson Rodeo Grounds, where he saw industry legends Bigfoot and McGruff.
Trucks are his thing, he says, but skin art is where he turned pro. His first paid job came from a fellow high school student who gave him 20 bucks to design a tattoo — a pocket watch with a skull. The kid took the design to a tattoo shop and had it inked.
“I saw it once in science class,” Andes says.
He has toyed with plunging into the monster truck business, even if it means working on a crew. But he says his talent and satisfaction will always be found in art.
“I’ve been drawing my whole life, just random stuff,” he says. “It was basically like talking, I’ve always been doing it.”