Much of Southeast Arizona is under an excessive heat warning today as temperatures reach record highs in some locations, but you can expect things to cool off this weekend.

Kate Guillet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson, said widespread storms are forecasted beginning as early as Friday evening in areas south and east of Tucson, as an easterly wave of moisture pushes more monsoon activity into the region.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

