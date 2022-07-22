Much of Southeast Arizona is under an excessive heat warning today as temperatures reach record highs in some locations, but you can expect things to cool off this weekend.
Kate Guillet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson, said widespread storms are forecasted beginning as early as Friday evening in areas south and east of Tucson, as an easterly wave of moisture pushes more monsoon activity into the region.
“It’ll feel muggier with that moisture moving in, but it will help those high temperatures come down,” Guillet said. “For Green Valley, we’re forecasting a high on Saturday right around 100, then 94 on Sunday, and around 90 on Monday, which sounds a lot better than today."
But more moisture also means some increasing storm activity, with the biggest chances for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area coming Sunday and Monday.
According to the NWS, around 1-2 inches of rain is expected to fall across southeastern Pima County over the coming days.
“There will be high storm chances pretty much everyday, from Saturday into early next week, so chances for flash flooding are going to go up, as well as the typical storm hazards of strong winds, small hail and lightning,” Guillet said.
As a result, Guillet said people should use caution if they’re out and about this weekend.
“It’s really important for folks to know that if they’re driving and they encounter a flooded road, it’s best to not cross it – just turn around and take a different route," she said. "Most flood deaths are motorists who attempt to drive through flood waters, and we want folks to heed the restrictions and the motto, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown."
Flood control prepared
Regardless of what the weekend brings, Lynn Orchard, chief hydrologist with Pima County Regional Flood Control District, said his team is well prepared to handle it.
Since 1983, Pima County Flood Control has been developing and expanding its flood warning system (ALERT), which now encompasses about 150 different monitoring sites across the county.
The network provides real-time streamflow and rainfall data to a variety of county departments, including the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation, first responders and the National Weather Service to help inform and coordinate the public safety response.
“Once the monitoring site senses that streamflow is coming up, it automatically generates a warning message to public safety officials – like fire departments, for example – so they are aware there’s flowing water and can start preparing for potential swift water rescues. It also helps our transportation officials to close roads, and it goes directly to the National Weather Service, which uses the data to help influence where they’re issuing severe thunderstorm warnings or flash flood advisories,” Orchard said.
“So, what are we doing to prepare for this storm? Well, we’ve been doing it all year long. We focus on maintaining the equipment and making sure everything is working properly during the non-stormy season, and then right now, we switch into a 24/7 monitoring mode,” he said.
As of Friday afternoon, Orchard said there was potential for a flash flood warning to be issued for parts of Pima County for the incoming monsoon storm. Currently, NWS has only indicated a “slight” threat of excessive rainfall for Saturday through Monday.
You can also sign up for Pima County’s emergency notification system, MyAlerts, which can alert you of emergencies and weather events impacting your exact location. Visit MyAlerts.pima.gov to subscribe and learn more.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
