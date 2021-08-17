If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Monsoon activity late Monday night into early Tuesday brought impressive rainfall totals to parts of Pima County.
Several areas across southeastern Arizona recorded more than three inches of rain between 5 a.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday, with the strongest storms producing more than two inches of rain per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
Several gauges in Green Valley and Sahuarita recorded between 0.67 and 1.57 inches of rain from Monday night to Tuesday morning, according to Pima County Regional Flood Control measurements.
The Weather Service issued a string of Flash Flood Warnings for northern and central Pima County on Tuesday morning as heavy rain flooded washes and delayed several school bus routes in Tucson.
Tucson International Airport monsoon rainfall total as of Aug. 17 was 11.84 inches. The record for monsoon rainfall is two inches more – with 13.84 inches set in 1964.
Storm activity is expected to continue this week, with chances for strong storms on Wednesday before a drying trend into the weekend – the first major sustained break in monsoon activity, with near zero storm chances, according to the Weather Service.
Sunny, clear skies are forecast for Thursday through Sunday, with near-normal highs in the upper 90s.
But don’t rule out monsoon storms just yet. Sept. 30 marks the official end of the monsoon, and the NWS says more frequent starts and stops to storm activity are common in the second half of August into September.
By Saturday, deeper moisture is expected to return, bringing chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorms back to the area early next week.
If you plan on taking advantage of the nicer weather on the horizon, Heidi Schewel, public affairs officer for Coronado National Forest, cautions campers and hikers to stay away from low-lying areas.
“Up in Madera Canyon, they are seeing the monsoon activity, too. High water is expected there. If it’s raining upstream, gravity will definitely pull that water down,” she said.
Most roads in the canyon were open and passable as of Tuesday morning, Schewel said, but Proctor Road – which leads into a campground off of South Madera Canyon Road – was flooded. Drivers with small cars and SUVs are advised to avoid the area and use caution when traveling during monsoon activity.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.