Roy Kinney hadn’t lived in Green Valley long before he noticed two things — the beautiful sounds of the monsoon, and that nobody was singing about it.
So Kinney, who moved to Arizona from western Washington in 2018, got out his guitar and started writing.
Then he put it down. Then he picked it up again.
Like a typical songwriter, he’d lose interest, couldn’t find the right word or note, or just got busy with other stuff.
After several months, it came together and Kinney finished the song, aptly titled “Monsoon,” in June 2021.
Green Valley has been getting a little taste of it on KGVY radio; the world gets to hear it in August, when it hits several streaming services.
Found a niche
Kinney got involved in the local music scene when he arrived in Green Valley with his wife, Trella, after 40 years in law enforcement.
He says he’s not a professional musician but does a lot of volunteer entertaining, including at the Friends In Deed Social and at an adult day care.
“In all that time I’d never heard anything about the monsoon season,” he said. “It’s a huge deal here.”
So he starting researching the monsoon, everything from the language to the meteorology, “and, of course, experiencing the monsoon.”
“I can’t believe that everyone around hasn’t experienced a thunderstorm in their life,” he said. “Monsoon is different.”
The trick was capturing it — introducing a new type of weather to some listeners while making sure it rang true with those who’ve been through one.
His opening lines:
This drought stricken land, It’s seen nothing but strife
If there ain’t no water man there ain’t no life
A dust devil’s dancing. El Diablo’s its name
A tornado’s little brother playin’ a whirlwind game. Monsoon
“I think in the world of songwriting I found a little niche that had a voice in it,” Kinney said.
He copyrighted “Monsoon” and played it at an open mic night in Green Valley. Larry Worster was in the crowd.
Worster, the founder and outgoing artistic director of Green Valley’s Got Talent, knew Kinney. He’d had him on stage for GVGT already and enjoyed his style and approach to music. He called Kinney and invited him to Hardscrabble Studios at his home to mix and produce the song.
With Worster at the controls, they added the sounds of a storm and smoothed out some parts of the song. In short order, they were done.
The song premiered on KGVY radio last week and the station will play it through the week; it’ll be online Aug. 8. It has already received great reviews.
Kinney harbors no visions of getting rich; he just enjoys making music and — in this case — learning more about the production and business end of things. But none of that matters if you haven’t captured listeners’ attention.
“You just have to find the right thing, the right story that’s going to strike a chord with people,” he said.
