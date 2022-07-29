Kinney

Roy Kinney took the stage for Green Valley's Got Talent. That stage has gotten bigger for the Green Valley singer-songwriter.

 Picasa

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Roy Kinney hadn’t lived in Green Valley long before he noticed two things — the beautiful sounds of the monsoon, and that nobody was singing about it.

So Kinney, who moved to Arizona from western Washington in 2018, got out his guitar and started writing.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?