Keep the hats and sunscreen, but break out the umbrella because the high temperatures may soon be accompanied by more monsoon storms.
The National Weather Service in Tucson said the Green Valley and Sahuarita areas have seen about 50 percent less rainfall than typical this far into the monsoon, which began June 15.
“That’s just the nature of the monsoons,” NWS meteorologist Glenn Lader said Tuesday. “The storms are really hit or miss, but we’re hopeful that it comes back.”
Despite low amounts of precipitation — about 0.28 inches so far — the NWS expects it to even out within the next couple of weeks, with Green Valley's rain chances at 20 to 30 percent for the rest of July.
Overall, Green Valley is in the middle of a typical monsoon pattern for mid-July, with “not one day standing out from another,” Lader said.
However, the return of the monsoon does not mean saying goodbye to the heat. Temperatures are higher by three to four degrees, Laden said. This means Green Valley is looking at temperatures of 102 or 103 for the rest of the week, and possibly down to 100 by the weekend.
Lader said the area is clear of excessive heat warnings for now but that they are “certainly in the realm of possibility.”
