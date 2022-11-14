Updates from Pima County Communications Director Mark Evans and County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly on Monday, Nov. 14. Elections Director Constance Hargrove could not attend the meeting.
•Pima County officials said another 18,000 ballots were counted Monday and would be added to the Secretary of State’s election results around 6 p.m., leaving about 20,000 ballots in the county still to be counted.
•Evans said the Elections Department anticipates finishing the ballots in their possession by the end of day Tuesday.
•The latest batch, as well as the remaining ballots, are mostly made up of “late early” ballots, which were received by the Pima County Recorder’s Office on or just before Election Day, including early ballots that were dropped off at vote centers.
•Cázares-Kelly said her office still has about 2,200 provisional ballots to process, which take a bit longer because each voter’s eligibility needs to be verified before the ballot is turned over to the Elections Department for tabulation.
•The Recorder’s Office is also working through about 600 “problem ballots,” each requiring additional and specific follow-up with voters. Any voter who has received a message about verifying a signature or curing a ballot from the Recorder’s Office has until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, to do so.
Any voter looking to track their ballot or verify their vote was counted, visit recorder.pima.gov and select “Check Your Registration/Voter History.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone