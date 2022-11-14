Election 2022

Updates from Pima County Communications Director Mark Evans and County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly on Monday, Nov. 14. Elections Director Constance Hargrove could not attend the meeting.

•Pima County officials said another 18,000 ballots were counted Monday and would be added to the Secretary of State’s election results around 6 p.m., leaving about 20,000 ballots in the county still to be counted.



