The Town of Sahuarita will be installing a state-of-the-art outdoor exercise court at Anamax Park designed to provide a full-body workout in only seven minutes.
The Fitness Court, being installed between the recreation center and the playground, is a fully accessible, digitally activated training center from the National Fitness Campaign, a San Francisco social enterprise-based consulting firm. Construction starts this week and is scheduled to be completed by July 1.
"This is a great opportunity for a relatively small site to bring in a fully equipped outdoor gym," Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Director Laura Hester said. "It comes with workouts, apps, and the whole thing, so it really does give the whole community a gym if they want it."
The $150,000 project is partially funded by a $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign. Corporate sponsorships will fund the remainder of the project, including a sponsorship opportunity for an art mural installation.
"They give us artwork, and then we wrap it with material used on commercial airlines. So it's anti-graffiti in nature," National Fitness Campaign Partnership Development Manager Jeff Dunbar said.
Hester would like to add an art mural before the project is completed.
"There is a whole package deal where you have to front some of the money, but then they (National Fitness Campaign) get the sponsorships," said Hester.
What is it?
There are no free weights, treadmills or exercise machines on a Fitness Court. The weatherproofed 38-by-38 square foot concrete pad with rubberized tile surfaces has a wall with dual-layer powder-coated carbon steel workout equipment attached with tamper-resistant stainless steel bolts and fittings. It has seven exercise zones that provide hundreds of exercise variations and a digitally-supported community engagement platform.
The Fitness Court App, which is available for free by scanning the QR code on the wall, gives people access to a library of workouts read by an exercise professional for every fitness level.
"It takes you through how to do each of the exercises and has an expert in exercise that is basically a coach in your pocket," said National Fitness Campaign Partnership Development Manager Jeff Dunbar.
History and how to use it
The design has come a long way since 1979 when the National Fitness Campaign opened the first Fitness Court in San Francisco, consisting of gravel, wood and steel. The goal was to provide free public access to outdoor exercise equipment, and 10,000 were installed across the U.S, Canada and Australia.
In 2012, National Fitness Campaign founder Mitch Menaged started working on the modern design.
"Mitch (Menaged) got together a bunch of experts and redesigned the Fitness Courts of the 21st century which you'll see in Sahuarita now," Dunbar said. "We're hoping to get back up to that 10,000 mark by the end of the decade."
The modern Fitness Court is designed around seven movements that enhance everyday health.
"It's all designed around a seven-circuit, seven-minute, full bodyweight workout," Dunbar said. So what that means is you use your body weight to do the workouts based on your level of fitness, or the level that you wish to participate in, whether that be beginner, medium, or hard."
According to Dunbar, the Fitness Court is unique because it mimics the movements of everyday life.
"Lunging might correlate with picking your kid up, or coming out of a truck, or putting something on a shelf," he said. You go through the exercises, and because you're using your own bodyweight, it's like, doing something you would naturally do, but you're just in shape to do it."
When the National Fitness Campaign reached out to the Town of Sahuarita, Hester explained her goals for the community.
"I said, 'As a director, I am really pushing for amenities within our town because that's what we're lacking,'" she said.
The Fitness Court checks all the boxes for Hester.
"Recreation, fitness, the ability for people to get out and to enjoy, not only the outdoors, but also engage in something physical and get people more social — these kinds of courts allow all of that, Hester said. "It allows people to get together, to work out at a place where they can go and have this free experience."