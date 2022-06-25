Voters got a first-hand look at Pima County’s new Vote Center system and technology during a mock election at Abrams Health Center in Tucson on Friday.
The event was an educational opportunity for both voters and county elections staff to test-run the electronic poll books, ballot-on-demand printers and get a feel for the procedures that will be in place on Election Day.
“Out of all the trainings we’ve been doing so far, this one has been going really well,” said Jesus Federico, one of Pima County’s election trainers.
Staff had been experimenting with the set-up – where to put tables, how to assemble voting booths and where to stage elections staff – but about an hour into Friday’s mock election, Federico said they’d finally found the right “flow.”
“People are able to ask questions, if they need to, and have been able to get in and out very quickly through here from what I’ve seen,” added Philip Henniges, another elections worker.
Though Vote Centers are new to Pima County this year, 11 other Arizona counties have adopted the system since the state Legislature first authorized them in 2011, and all other counties in the state already use e-poll books.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved both the creation of Vote Centers and the use of e-poll books in February.
“I think with big changes, it’s only natural that issues and concerns will come up, so I really wanted to come and just experience it for myself, see the concerns people had, see what the disability access was like, and really just gauge the temperature of everything,” said Katie Murphy-Darling, a Pima County resident who participated in the mock election.
“Even though I plan to vote by mail, I still feel it is important for me to get comfortable with this process, and for as many people to get comfortable with the process as possible,” she said.
With Vote Centers, Pima County voters will be able to cast their ballot at any of 129 locations across the county, whether it be near their home, work, school or wherever they happen to be on Election Day. This is a departure from the previous in-person voting system in which voters could only cast their ballots at the polling place specific to their home precinct.
Electronic poll books – iPads containing an electronic list of all registered, eligible voters in Pima County – enable voters to check-in faster by simply scanning a valid driver’s license or another acceptable form of identification.
If everything checks out, a voter’s next stop is the ballot-on-demand printer, where an individualized ballot specific to each voter – regardless of which precinct the voter resides in – will be handed to them.
In special situations – for example, if the address on a voter’s form of identification does not match the information in the voter rolls – an elections staff member will work with voters individually to clarify any confusion, or provide the voter with a special ballot, such as a provisional ballot, if needed.
But once the ballot is in hand, all that’s left is to mark it, place it in the ballot box and grab a sticker on the way out.
“I also really wanted to just see how clunky or how much technology you had to know, if you were you having to be on a computer and type and a lot,” said Murphy-Darling.
“But from my experience, it seemed very easy, pretty seamless, which I really wouldn’t know until I went through it myself,” she said.
The Pima County Elections Department plans to hold another mock election on Friday, July 1, from 9-11 a.m. at Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road.