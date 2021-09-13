TOS

Several construction permits have been granted for projects in Sahuarita.

•Mister Car Wash at the southwestern corner of Sahuarita Road and Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard.

•A self-storage center on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard next to the northern Rural/Metro fire station.

•An oral surgery center northwest of Panda Express on Sahuarita Road.

