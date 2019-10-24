A missing 14-year-old boy from Sahuarita was found at a Phoenix McDonald's Wednesday.
Phoenix Police Detective Luis Samudio said a client of a Phoenix wellness center found Bryan Quinn and another runaway at the fast food restaurant around 11:30 a.m. and after they admitted to being runaways, the police were called.
Quinn was returned to his mother and the other child was taken in by the Department of Child Safety, Samudio said.
Quinn, who operates at a lower functioning capacity, had last been seen Saturday night near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
According to relatives on Facebook, Quinn had been staying at a residential facility and they thought he might be trying to get home.
The Sahuarita Police Department asked residents to help find Quinn on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 when he ran away from Anza Trail School and his residence. He was found unhurt both times.