A man who said his four-month-old blue heeler went missing from his truck Sunday morning had the dog back on Monday. The unanswered question: Where did the dog spend the night?
The man said he kept the dog in his unlocked truck while he attended an hourlong meeting starting about 7:30 a.m. in the 800 block of West Camino Casa Verde. When he came back to the truck after the meeting, the dog was gone. He told Pima County Sheriff’s deputies he believed the doors were opened and that someone took the dog.
On Monday, the man called to say he had his dog back. The Green Valley Animal League said the dog was turned in after being found at Circle K on Duval Mine Road in Sahuarita, a Sheriff’s spokesman said. The puppy was returned to the owner unharmed and in good condition.
There are no suspects or leads and it’s unknown if the dog was stolen or escaped the truck, according to the PCSD.