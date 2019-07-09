Green Valley Fire District personnel responded to two Interstate 19 crashes this morning, one of which was a rollover that sent a 60-year-old Green Valley man to the hospital.
In the first incident, the Green Valley resident was traveling south around 4:30 a.m. when he was rear-ended near Esperanza Boulevard by another vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Tucson man, said L.T. Pratt, Green Valley Fire District spokesman. The man's car was pushed off the road and it hit a light pole and rolled.
Both men had to be extricated from their vehicles, Pratt said. The Tucson man said he wasn't hurt and the Green Valley man suffered minor injuries.
In the second incident, shortly after 8 a.m., a rear-end collision took place on the southbound off-ramp at Continental Road, Pratt said. One person said they weren't hurt, the other suffered minor injuries, but didn't want to be taken to the hospital.