An ASARCO worker was bitten by a coyote March 13 at the mine west of Sahuarita.
The worker was bitten on his boot and had no injuries, though his boot was damaged.
Coyote bites are unusual in Arizona, according to Arizona Game and Fish Department Public Information Officer Mark Hart.
“Bites from coyotes are a pretty rare thing, but they are most likely to occur from March through May when they have their young,” he said. “This situation could have been a purely defensive move.”
The bite occurred around 6:45 p.m. Hart said this is a time of year where not only young coyotes are present, but also baby javelinas.
He said a person attacked this week by a javelina while walking their dog in Tucson near Craycroft Road and 22nd Street.
“The Tucson incident is a lesson for everyone in the region that adverse interactions between a dog and javelina are the second-highest reason people get bitten,” he said. “Young javelina are out there, the mom sees the dog as a coyote and attacks. Whether a coyote or javelina, our main goal is to make them less comfortable around people.”
He said the best method of deterring coyotes or javelinas is making noise.
“I always clap my hands loudly when a javelina is close,” he said. “You can bang a metal spoon on a pot, spray them with a water hose or throw non-lethal objects.”
“If you are out walking your dog and spot a javelina, go the other direction.”
