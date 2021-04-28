Brenda and Francisco Murillo of Sahuarita are expecting their first child in June and they aren’t alone as they prepare for Ella Mae’s arrival.
They are among 29 military couples from the Air and Army National Guard in Tucson who will take part in a baby shower May 15 at the 162nd Air National Guard Base. This is the 10th baby shower sponsored by the Women of Quail Creek.
It will be a busy day for the couple.
“After the shower we’ll take part in a labor and delivery class via Zoom,” Brenda said.
Francisco has been with the National Guard for five years and works on structural maintenance of aircraft. Brenda is a dental assistant in Green Valley and will take a three-month leave before returning to work part time.
Ella Mae is due June 18, and Francisco plans to be in the delivery room at Northwest Hospital in Tucson when he becomes a dad.
They have a good supply of hand-me-down baby clothes to get started with and are hoping for a stroller. And diapers, lots of diapers.
“These events fill a void with COVID,” Francisco said of the show.
A few military moms-to-be and their husbands will take part in a drive-through shower.
Baby shower committee chair Karen Baker of Sahuarita said in addition to the Women of Quail Creek contributing homeowners in the community who are not members have supported and helped. Women have made blankets, booties and hats for the 30 coming babies. One couple is expecting twins.
The National Guard Base is having the lunch donated by one of the many organizations that work with Operation Homefront.
Infant boys’ clothes, sizes 3-to-12 months are still needed and can be dropped off by May 10 at 475 N. Keyes Road in Quail Creek. There is a drop-off bin out front, Baker said.