Step back to the toe-tappin’ musical era of the 1950s and '60s when dancing to songs by Frankie Valli, Ricky Nelson, The Everly Brothers and Ritchie Valens was popular for home entertainment or a delightful evening out at coffee shops and ice cream parlors.
And do it for a good cause.
On Aug. 15, vocalist Nick Gallardo will entertain at an open-to-the public Quail Creek concert to help support Valley Assistance Services programs.
“I’ve seen and heard Nick Gallardo at several shows. He sings songs from the '50s and '60s—and he doesn’t scream. He’ll bring back memories of our residents’ younger days," said VAS fundraising chair Peggy McGee. “People complain there’s nothing to do here in the summer. Well, here’s something to do!”
The evening will bring back memorable popular songs including “All I Have to Do Is Dream” by The Everly Brothers, “Poor Little Fool” by Ricky Nelson, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli and “La Bamba” by Ritchie Valens.
“Rock 'n' roll performed by an artist with a passion for it always takes me back to the memories of special times and special people," said VAS board president Mary Fisher. "Years fall away and I feel young again."
“All that, and an opportunity to help a very special non-profit at the same time—what could be better?”
Music from the era was dominated by the birth of rock, combining elements of rhythm and blues, pop, blues and even hillbilly music creating a music style that took over America.
