Bruce and Diana Roberts woke Monday night to a loud thump, and awoke Tuesday morning to find half their roof peeling off.
“We heard it right around midnight, and we didn’t know what it was, but it woke us up. We thought it was maybe just the palm tree in our yard,” Bruce said.
With no other damage to neighboring properties or houses, and their garbage cans still upright at the end of the driveway, the couple suspect it was a microburst that hit the corner of their house on West San Rio Pedro just right.
“The guy who went up on the roof said it looks like somebody just lifted the corner and pulled it all the way back,” Diana said.
It’s also not the first time the wind has left its mark on the property.
“We’ve tried a couple times to plant a couple different trees on that corner, but the wind comes around and twists them and rips them right up,” Diana said.
“It’s just very odd the way it hits us,” she said.
In the coming weeks, they will be taking down all their solar panels, skylights and their air conditioner to have the full roof scraped down to the bones and redone, but Diana said there is one silver lining.
“We’re very very grateful we have good insurance, and I guess it’s a good way to get a new roof.”
Green Valley Fire District said there was no damage reported.
