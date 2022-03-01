The Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Center (SAMTEC) will get its second tenant before the end of the year.
In Monday’s town council meeting, the Sahuarita council voted unanimously to approve a contract with PowerPhotonic, a company that uses laser micro-machining to manufacture micro-optics products.
The company is based in Scotland and SAMTEC is its first location in the United States.
Economic Development Director Victor Gonzalez said this marks a first for Sahuarita, and they are excited to bring a quality, international company to the town.
“This company is in the optics industry which is very complementary for us,” he said. “It’s a strong industry sector in Southern Arizona with a strong connection to the University of Arizona’s optics program, which was a big selling point.”
PowerPhotonic was established in 2004, and is based in Dalgety Bay, near Edinburgh, Scotland.
Gonzalez said they were connected with the company through their previous broker team.
“They were represented by Cushman & Wakefield PICOR and that team of agents were previously with CBRE, our agent, and so they were familiar with SAMTEC,” he said. “Under the PICOR umbrella they presented the SAMTEC project for their consideration and that's where the dots were connected; small world.”
Gonzalez said there are a number of reasons why PowerPhotonic saw SAMTEC as a good fit for its first U.S. operation.
“They very much enjoyed getting to know who we are as a community, and also the building itself because they were looking for a specific type of facility where they could build interior improvements to their liking,” he said.
PowerPhotonic U.S. subsidiary CEO Mark McElhinney said Sahuarita was in a perfect place for what they do.
“Our main market is U.S. defense customers and they are all in the states surrounding Arizona...for example, Boeing is in New Mexico, Raytheon is in Arizona and Texas and California,” he said. “So, it's very centrally located for our customer base. Secondly, we are a manufacturer of advanced optics and obviously southern Arizona is a center for optics, and so it’s easy to recruit here and grow and develop our engineering staff.”
The company expects to hire five people by the end of 2022, and 20 when they are at full operational size in year two.
Currently, they predict their average wage in 2022 would be $125,000 a year and about $90,000 once they are in full production levels.
McElhinney said they have started recruiting.
The company will occupy 14,000 square feet of the 32,000-square-foot customizable shell building on a 10-year lease.
PowerPhotonic will pay 65 cents per square foot, an annual lease of $109,200 with a 3% annual rent increase.
Because the spaces in SAMTEC are intended to be customized by the company inhabiting them, Sahuarita will reimburse PowerPhotonic $430,000 for tenant improvements.
Sahuarita will also cover a maximum of $630,000 for the construction of a clean room, which will be repaid to Sahuarita.
“The clean room allows them to develop, research and manage some of their more sensitive materials, so they are building out a cleanroom of 3,200 square feet,” Gonzalez said. “It’s a big addition to the project.”
Sahuarita will also pay $120,000 to build a demising wall and restrooms.
Gonzalez told the council they will be investing about $1.3 million on the project and about year eight is when they will see a return on investment.
The council also approved a budget amendment of $1,240,000 for the tenant improvement allowance costs.
PowerPhotonic is responsible for the actual design process, construction and contracting. They will also cover 43% of shared operating expenses like property insurance and landscape maintenance in the common areas.
McElhinney said once their board approves the lease, they will start refitting and building their space at SAMTEC.
SAMTEC still has 10,000 square feet in the center of the building available for an additional tenant.
The town’s first tenant, Saguaro Solar, was approved for 8,000 square feet in August 2021. They are on the northern side of the building and PowerPhotonic will be on the southern side.
SAMTEC was funded primarily by a $3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, with additional funding from the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation and the Arizona Commerce Authority. The town contributed about $1.5 million.
To learn more about PowerPhotonic, visit powerphotonic.com.