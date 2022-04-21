This fall, Rancho Sahuarita will be welcoming some new, veteran homeowners with the gift of a lifetime: a free house.
In collaboration with Operation Homefront – a national nonprofit that supports military families with transitional and permanent housing, among other things – Meritage Homes will be donating one of their newly constructed homes, mortgage-free, to a deserving veteran family later this year.
This will be the second home in Sahuarita that Meritage has joined forces with Operation Homefront to donate. The first was built and donated in 2015 in Madera Highlands.
During a celebration for the new project in Rancho Sahuarita on Thursday, April 21, Meritage Homes’ Tucson Division President Jeff Grobstein said that the experience of giving a home to a deserving veteran was one of the highlights of his career.
“I’m super excited about what’s happening today. We did this a few years ago, and it was just extremely heartwarming to deliver a home to one of our valued veterans,” he said.
“The broader Tucson community, including Pima County, has over 90,000 veterans, many of which we call neighbors, friends and co-workers. We have an obligation as a company and a community to give back to those who have given so much for us,” he said.
Meritage plans to build and donate three homes as part of Operation Homefront this year – including the one in Sahuarita, one in Tennessee and another in Texas – for a total of 17 homes donated to veterans since they began partnering with the nonprofit in 2013.
Over the past two decades, Operation Homefront has provided permanent, mortgage free homes for over 650 military families across the U.S., which is valued at more than $96 million in home equity.
Dozens of employees, city officials, building partners and sponsors gathered around the new construction on Thursday to celebrate with a frame-signing event, giving attendees a chance to offer their gratitude and well wishes to the future family that will live there.
“Everybody around here today is going to help give this home life. Today’s frame-signing… whatever your message is, let’s take time to give thanks for the sacrifice they’ve made,” Grobstein said.
Mayor Tom Murphy, who attended Thursday’s event, said he’s proud to have been involved in a partnership that will now honor another veteran family in Sahuarita.
“To have two homes in Sahuarita for our veterans, with our location so close to Davis Monthan Air Force Base… and we have a military tribute just up the street here, I can’t think of a better place to have it,” Murphy said.
“This is a great place we call home, and we will be welcoming that veteran to our community with open arms.”
A Meritage representative said the program received over 90 applications for the Sahuarita home, and that Operation Homefront is expected to select the recipient sometime in May.
They plan on presenting the keys to the new homeowners around Veteran’s Day.