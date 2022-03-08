It’s not adult daycare, it’s not counseling and it isn’t respite care. It’s just an hour of fun where those experiencing memory loss can enjoy time with friends, family and caregivers.
It’s called Memory Cafe, and it launches in Green Valley on March 19 through Posada Life Community Services in partnership with Pima Council on Aging.
“It’s really for people to have a good time — joy and happiness — and take your mind off the next doctor’s appointment,” said Ellen March, director of Casa Community Center.
Memory Cafes began 25 years ago in the Netherlands as a way to combat the stigma associated with dementia. The idea spread globally and grew to include those with other types of cognitive impairment.
The cafes have been an effective tool for getting out current information, connecting people and easing the challenges of caring for a person with dementia. They meet in libraries, coffee houses, restaurants and community centers — anywhere people are willing to go.
Each meeting has a theme, and Green Valley’s will kick off with music. The hour will include live music, games and music trivia — they’re even bringing in a piano, March said. From there, it could go anywhere.
“It’ll morph depending on those who participate,” she said. “Maybe they want more intellectual conversation, maybe they want more art.”
It’s relaxed, member-driven and stress-free. The meeting is fully in-person.
“It’s going to be about getting to know people and finding those who are in the same boat,” March said.
The cafe will meet monthly and could be more frequent depending on the desires of the group. Caregivers, friends and family attend with their loved one with dementia — it’s not a drop-off situation or adult daycare. The idea is that everybody is stronger together.
Harbhajan Khalsa is the state program director for Pima Council on Aging’s Dementia Capable Southern Arizona.
She said the program is new to Pima County and La Posada’s is the second to launch, and the first in-person cafe.
She hopes there will be a second and even third cafe in the area as the group grows.
“We know that there’s a need, we just need to reach the people,” Khalsa said.
