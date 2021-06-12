It couldn’t have been easy.
When Pastor Ron Glusenkamp walked on to the campus of Desert Hills Lutheran Church last Sunday to preach his first sermon he had to know a lot of people were sizing up the replacement for newly retired Pastor Martin Overson.
Except, Glusenkamp isn’t the future. He’s just helping the church get there.
Glusenkamp, 67, is like the guy from corporate — sent out by the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) to hold down the fort while the church’s search committee does its work. He’s the interim pastor of a congregation whose last leader stayed 18 years. So this transition (Glusenkamp says that’s the correct word, not “change”) isn’t something they’re used to.
Glusekamp is three-quarter time, three weeks on, one week off to go see his wife, Sue Ann, at their home in Denver, where she is a parish nurse.
He’d just retired at the end of 2020, when he got the call to consider the interim position. Arizona isn’t a tough sell when you’re in Denver in winter, he said.
But now that it’s getting hotter, he’s not buying that “it’s a dry heat” stuff, suggesting that’s how turkeys are cooked.
He spent his last six years with the ELCA heading up a quarter-billion-dollar campaign to fight hunger, plant new churches and train leaders. Before that, he served at the 4,000-member Bethany Lutheran Church in Denver from 2006-14, helping them climb out of $5 million in debt, he said.
Focus on GV
Glusenkamp said he sees something in abundance at Desert Hills that not all ELCA congregations have — potential.
•It already bucks the trend for mainline churches on size alone, and it’s growing. Pre-COVID, the church had 1,500 to 1,800 people in attendance in five services. On his first Sunday on June 6, there were 535 in the pews and 400 more listening online. Given the pandemic and that about 40 percent of the congregation leaves in summer, they’re calling the numbers a win.
By comparison, the denomination as a whole launched in 1988 with about 6.1 million people, he said. Latest figures put their size at 3.2 million.
•Glusenkamp said Desert Hills has been recognized for its generosity, and puts about $250,000 of its annual $1.3 million budget toward efforts outside the area.
•“This could become a teaching congregation,” he said, where theology students could do internships and residencies. “This congregation could teach a lot about having an amazing ministry.”
•Finally, he said the church knows what it wants. “The lay people of this church who love this church want to see the church grow, to provide meaning and purpose. They want to be fed.”
What’s next
While Glusenkamp could be here up to 18 months, he suspects the process to fill the pulpit will be a lot quicker.
The church put in a transition team over the past year and has already completed and turned in a ministry site profile that gets the ball rolling to creating a list of candidates. There’s no guarantee, but that could come by August.
The church recently seated a seven-member Call Committee with two alternates who will look over the candidates and make decisions on who goes to the next step, in consultation with Grand Canyon Synod Bishop Deborah K. Hutterer.
Anybody in the congregation can put a name forward, but the most likely scenario is that the ELCA will look over its roster of available pastors and suggest a match. There will likely be Zoom calls and a site visit or two to Green Valley before a call is made.
Glusenkamp’s role in all of this?
“I don’t have any input into the search committee,” he said. “My job is (to be) the bridge — preaching, teaching, pastoral care.”
What they want
Some Lutheran churches in the United States have been ordaining women for more than 50 years, and the ELCA in 2009 voted to allow the ordination of gays and lesbians in committed relationships. But the decision on who ultimately comes rests with the local church.
“I would be naive to say there’s not a stained-glass ceiling,” Glusenkamp said of the possibility of Desert Hills getting its first female lead pastor. “But I think they love this church enough they’d want the most qualified, competent candidate.”
What does Glusenkamp see in a strong leader?
•Somebody who “can communicate the gospel in the 21st century.”
•Somebody who can work with those already here, and expand.
•Somebody who can “identify their gifts and send them out to be the light, leaven and salt in their community.”
Glusenkamp calls this “the time in between” for Desert Hills, and used that language as a focal point in his first sermon.
“There’s always anxiety at a time like this,” he said.
But not just for the congregation. While Glusenkamp is drawing on experience and training to see the transition through, he’s probably battling a few butterflies himself: This is his first time as an interim pastor.