Green Valley has a new commander in town.
Beginning this month, Lt. Courtney Rodriguez will take the helm of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department substation in Green Valley.
Rodriguez replaces Lt. Paul Hill, who had been with the station since September 2021 before he was promoted to a position with the Pima County Adult Detention Center earlier this month.
Though new to the Green Valley area, Rodriguez brings a wide range of skills developed over her 12-year career with the Sheriff’s Department and previous background as a mental health worker.
“I got to interact with officers a lot through my work in mental health years ago, and really saw how much they do for the community, which initially piqued my interest in a career (in law enforcement),” Rodriguez said. “I started training in things like mixed martial arts, and then eventually began training to become an officer myself.”
After starting out in patrol, Rodriguez was tapped to serve as a public information officer for the department for three years before she went on to work as a detective with the department’s burglary and narcotics units.
“When I began, I always knew I wanted to be a detective, and really loved doing that. When I was first asked to be a PIO, it was a bit out of my wheelhouse, but I grew to learn how important community policing is, and since then, have always tried to kind of find that thread through every assignment I’ve had, which is really digging into a community, and finding out what works and what doesn’t to get your message out or be most effective with your policing,” she said.
Most recently, Rodriguez was chosen to create and lead the PCSD’s Community Engagement Team, which focused on building community outreach, developing relationships with community partners, and tracking and triaging quality of life issues throughout Pima County.
“I feel like as law enforcement officers, we need to be accessible and available in order to really understand the community, the nuances, and what each community may need,” Rodriguez said.
“And especially when a lot of people here are from other places, and might not understand how we work or what our parameters are, really being able to communicate clearly about who we are and what we can do is so important,” she said.
Barely two weeks into the job, Rodriguez said she’s still getting her bearings, but is looking forward to learning more about the community through her work down here.
“I know there’s some really great programs in place, like the Green Valley Council and the SAV, so I’m looking forward to building those relationships, and then just seeing what we can be doing better, as far as being accessible and responsive to the public here,” she said.
“I’m thoroughly impressed with the deputies and the sergeants here, having seen them interact with the public and do such a great job, and I’ve heard a lot of good things about this community, so I'm just really excited to get started and honored to be here.”