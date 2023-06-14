Rodriguez.JPG

Lt. Courtney Rodriguez is the new commander of PCSD's Green Valley substation. She started in her position on June 5. 

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

Green Valley has a new commander in town.

Beginning this month, Lt. Courtney Rodriguez will take the helm of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department substation in Green Valley.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

