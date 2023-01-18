Marlon Avantyr has always been drawn to nature. Starting in his youth in Texas filled with fishing, hiking, biking and paddling, it grew into a 22-year career with the National Park Service.

Avantyr is now bringing his human resource background and love of the outdoors to Madera Canyon and beyond as the new Nogales District Ranger for the National Forest Service, a role that combines managing people and resources.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

