Marlon Avantyr has always been drawn to nature. Starting in his youth in Texas filled with fishing, hiking, biking and paddling, it grew into a 22-year career with the National Park Service.
Avantyr is now bringing his human resource background and love of the outdoors to Madera Canyon and beyond as the new Nogales District Ranger for the National Forest Service, a role that combines managing people and resources.
He called his move from the NPS to NFS, “serendipitous.”
“I was working up in Lassen Volcanic National Park last and came down here for a visit with my girlfriend a year ago and we explored,” he said. “I have been all over the Southwest and love this area, she fell in love with the place and we ended up buying some land (in Rio Rico).”
“The job opened up and I thought, wouldn't it be cool to get a job close to where our land is and it kind of snowballed from there. It wasn't that I was looking to leave or looking to move here or anywhere. It just sort of fell together.”
Avantyr described himself as a traveler and said it’s what originally drew him to apply for the NPS 22 years ago.
“I'm just a big traveler, wanderer, drifter…I love to explore,” he said. “There's always another thing on the other side of the hill and I'm always wondering what's over there. So, that's how I ended up here. When I first applied for National Parks jobs, it was because of that transient life, being able to move around.”
Avantyr has worked for eight national parks, including the Grand Canyon, a park in Guam and one in Hawaii. After graduating from college, he hiked the Appalachian Trail and traveled to 47 states in a year.
The Nogales Ranger District includes the Santa Rita Mountains/Madera Canyon and stretches to the border.
Since taking over the district ranger position previously held by Jim Copeland at the beginning of the year, Avantyr has been getting acclimated.
“It’s mostly orientation and seeing the resource, learning where things are. It's a lot of that I think in the beginning and then just getting settled in,” he said.
Avantyr said his new role is a little hard to define philosophically, but it comes down to people.
“There's no recipe to follow,” he said. “There's lots of meetings, and I’ll just boil it down to my own philosophy — it’s human management. It's humans doing human things regardless of what the job is, it's dealing with people.”
“It’s solving problems, sometimes physically solving the problems, sometimes mentally or philosophically solving the problems. It really is human interactions and management.”
Coronado National Forest Public Affairs Officer Starr Farrell said the district ranger sets the tone for the entire district.
“They're the ones who guide where that district is going, they make the decisions and they help lead the district and employees in this formed identity,” she said. “With Marlon’s background with the National Park Service, working with partners, he’s going to be able to bring that to the forest service here at the Nogales Ranger District, bring all that enthusiasm and forward thinking.”
Farrell said the major difference between NPS and NFS comes down to management style.
“The National Park Service is preservation and the Forest Service is conservation, that's going to be your biggest philosophical ways they manage the lands,” she said.
National Forests are managed for multiple uses like timber, recreation, grazing, wildlife, fish and more.
Avantyr said this career move has him tapping into a different skill set.
“There’s the newness of sitting in a new chair and having new responsibilities and, of course, working with people; that's what I do. It’s meeting new people, new challenges.”
“For the most part, everything is working here and it's basically steering the ship that's already going in the direction that it needs to go and getting the feedback from partners, constituents, people who are interested in what we are doing and the staff because they have been doing it for the longest amount of time.”
As he gets settled into his new position, Avantyr has enjoyed hiking several trails in Madera Canyon and is excited to keep exploring.
“A lot of my work in the last few years has been very sedentary, office-oriented and I sometimes would forget there's an outside. Then when I would get back out in it I'm like, why have I waited so long to get back out in it,” he said. “It really is a recharge every single time, even just a 15-minute walk around the complex or something.”
“Nature is the place I can always find myself again after being lost.”