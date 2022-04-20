Green Valley Recreation CEO Scott Somers describes strategic planning as a method of “spring cleaning” for an organization.
In a new event series dubbed “Meet the CEO,” Somers on Tuesday presented the product of spring cleaning in an effort to spotlight GVR’s objectives for the next five years. Members had the opportunity to better understand the Strategic Plan and ask Somers questions about the organization's progress.
It all began when Somers sought out a firm last year to conduct surveys and get a feel for what GVR members did or didn’t want, as a foundation for the five-year Strategic Plan.
The firm, Zelos, began with an information-gathering phase where they reviewed a number of GVR documents including the latest available comprehensive member survey (2018). They interviewed 64 people including members, staff and current and former board members. Then they conducted a limited survey of the membership, which gleaned 2,814 (11.7% of membership) usable responses.
The survey says
What were some of the survey’s highlights? Respondents liked GVR’s variety of recreation, the staff and working out. However, fitness facility updates, timely decision-making, communication and professionalism among the Board of Directors were identified as needing improvement. In reviewing the results, the board formulated the Strategic Plan and approved it in July 2021.
“I wanted to emphasize what a Strategic Plan is not. Some people think it’s a list of capital projects,” Somers said. “Those might be the result of a Strategic Plan. But it’s not the Strategic Plan.”
Rather, it’s a high-level overview of the mission and purpose of GVR, he added.
GVR’s goals include providing excellent facilities and quality services, promoting increased member involvement, cultivating a sound financial base and providing sound, effective governance and leadership for the corporation.
Somers conducted a similar meet-and-greet format to introduce himself to the membership upon his hiring earlier last year. Now he wants to make an introduction for the Strategic Plan.
“I really want to get the word out there,” Somers said. “I think it is such a big deal. And as I've said, I don't want it to sit on the shelf and collect dust. I want people to take ownership of it. Understand it. Realize that we are working, we're getting things done.”
In answering audience questions, Somers also provided an update on the former Canoa Hills Golf Course clubhouse.
“The board made a decision to purchase that. When I came on last year, one of the goals was to purchase the parking lot. We did that. It wasn’t the easiest or cleanest transaction ever. But we got through it,” Somers said.
In looking ahead, Somers believes the building is ideal as a social gathering space and that GVR could be looking into moving in billiards, poker tables and a coffee shop. The goal is to get it open as soon as possible, he said.
“To this day, people bring lawn chairs (to the clubhouse), they sit, they read, they chat,” Somers said. “It already has interest in continuing to be kind of a place where people gather.”
Next month, Somers will hold “Meet the CEO” at the East Center lounge. Members can attend May 3 at 6:30 p.m. or May 17 at 8:30 a.m.