IMG_3528.jpeg

Dave Ellringer — a past national champ — competes at the U.S. National Kubb Championship in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, this month. His team finished third out of 128 teams.

If you’re from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, you’re familiar with kubb, a Scandinavian lawn game with ties to the Vikings (and not the ones from Minnesota).

In fact, Green Valley has a past national champion in its midst. Dave Ellringer won the top prize with his team, the Ringers, in 2010. Earlier this month, he put together a three-generation family team called the El Ringers and finished third at nationals among 128 teams.

IMG_7001.JPG

Dave Ellringer meets to play every kubb every week. You can join him.
IMG_3467.jpeg

Dave Ellringer and his grandson at the U.S. National Kubb Champtionships earlier this month.


Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

