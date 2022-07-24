If you’re from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, you’re familiar with kubb, a Scandinavian lawn game with ties to the Vikings (and not the ones from Minnesota).
In fact, Green Valley has a past national champion in its midst. Dave Ellringer won the top prize with his team, the Ringers, in 2010. Earlier this month, he put together a three-generation family team called the El Ringers and finished third at nationals among 128 teams.
The competition is held in Eau Claire, the self-appointed Kubb Capital of North America. It’s the largest kubb tournament held outside of Europe.
Ellringer, a retired IBM sales executive who moved to Green Valley a couple of years ago, enjoys the competition but says kubb — pronounced koob, rhymes with tube — “unites people and creates peace.”
“I’ve played kubb since 2005, and been in tournaments since 2010,” he said. He has played in most of the 15 national championships that have been held since 2007. His son Aaron has played in all of them.
Kubb has been described as a cross between horseshoes, bowling, bocce and chess. The basic idea is to throw wooden batons (kastpinnar) and knock over all of the opposing team’s kubb blocks and then their king. It’s often been called “Viking chess” because of its alleged Medieval Nordic beginnings and the strategy involved.
Ellringer has been promoting the game since he arrived and plays on the sand at the Abrego South Social Center on Wednesday mornings.
“It’s most commonly played on a field of grass and can also be played on sand or gravel. It’s a good game for all ages and husband-wife teams, too,” he said.
What makes the game fun?
“Knocking stuff down and the social aspect,” he said.
