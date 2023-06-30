"Wyatt Earp was a pimp!"
Aah, well, he sorta was a bordello bouncer in his youth.
"Name me one accomplishment Earp ever had!"
He was lucky. He never got shot.
The interview with actor Michael Biehn started out a bit different than planned.
Fresh from a few days of being the star attraction at Tombstone (they had a 30-year celebration of the 1993 movie), Biehn was loaded for bear. Obviously, his role as Earp nemesis Johnny Ringo was still implanted.
Good actors do that. They get immersed in the part. But we'll get back to all that later.
Biehn, wife and actress Jennifer Blanc-Biehn, and 8-year-old son Dashiell have a retreat place in the old mining camp of Bisbee, a half-marathon run from the border. Like many mining towns, when there is an address that has a letter after the house number (ex: 100B), you expect the worst.
They built these small houses up steep driveways. The further down the alphabet, the steeper the climb.
The Biehn house has a "C." Bad news, given the incline was goat-suited and the temperature was 100 degrees.
But, the effort proved worth the challenge.
Biehn's background was Arizona-oriented. Born in Alabama in 1956, his family later settled in Lake Havasu.
His high school years demonstrated an athletic bent, but his mother (an ob/gyn MD, his father a lawyer) urged Michael to try drama.
Biehn chuckled and offered, "I bought into it because that is where a lot of pretty girls were hanging out."
While doing a play, he was observed by the UofA drama department head and offered a scholarship.
"I really wasn't cut out for the higher education scene so I went to LA to pursue an acting career."
He would very quickly move from modeling and commercials to the big screen. His breakthrough role was a demented stalker in "The Fan," 1981. He played opposite of legendary actress Lauren Bacall. Next came "The Lords of Discipline" in 1983. This picture put Biehn in orbit with Bill Paxton. They became lifelong friends.
Then, the blockbuster "The Terminator." Biehn played rebel leader Kyle Reese.
His relationship with iconic filmmaker James Cameron became a major stepping stone for his career. They would team up for future pictures, including "Aliens," "The Abyss" and "Navy Seals."
Michael Biehn was now an established star.
It was time to return to where we started and discuss "Tombstone." Biehn offered insights:
"It was a terrific script by Kevin Jarre. He got fired early on and replaced by George Cosmatos. Cosmatos was an &#*&%!!! He was surly to the crew but sucked up to the actors. I spoke to him only twice. The last sentence, I told him what he could do to himself.
"We had a great cast. Kurt (Russell) was the consummate pro, (Val) Kilmer was great. My friend Bill Paxton was also in the film, however we rarely had contact. My off-scene buddies were the actors that played 'cowboys.' We hung out together." (Life mimics art.)
"In spite of rumors to the contrary, Kurt was not the unofficial director. We just followed the script. However, some pages were eliminated, mostly affecting the roles of the bad guys and the women. I had a terrific speech removed. My character (Johnny Ringo) went on a rant about killing Wyatt Earp."
At this point, Biehn delivered the lines that were eliminated. He easily slid into the Ringo part and flawlessly and dramatically spat out the emotional raging of his character. I should have said, "Cut and print it!"
While he was reciting these lines it was most apparent that his acting abilities were highlighted by his eyes. The intensity was obviously demonstrated with his eye movements. When you watch his performances in "Tombstone," his eyes steal the scene.
I asked him about that.
"You know, my mother told me years ago that I had expressive eyes."
There is no question that the Ringo/Doc Holliday scenes were the film's highlights. Kilmer and Biehn worked on the scenes before filming.
"Val is a great actor. But we did not have any relationship other than our jobs. I really don't know him," Biehn said.
Biehn and Kilmer delivered one of the most iconic pieces of Western movie history — the gun and cup twirling scene.
Asking Biehn about that produced a surprising revelation.
"I did the gun twirling myself. No stand-in. I was coached by a professional armorer. They even sanded the gun down so as not to ruin my fingers practicing. We had about 30 takes."
Biehn, 66, contemplated his career. Of course, there were roles he wished he had and movies that he wished he had not done. He considers the following his best achievements:
Best role: "Aliens"
Best good guy: "The Terminator"
Best bad guy: "Tombstone"
Biehn continued, "I never was intimidated, even early on in my career. I just wanted to be a good actor, not a star."
"I worked hard at my job. I have no regrets."
Biehn has had several nominations for the Saturn Award presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, the latest for his role in "The Walking Dead."He was given a Life Career Saturn Award in 2011.
He had success with TV as well.
"I loved my character on 'Hill Street Blues,'" he said (1981).
He would be featured in "The Mandalorian" and "The Walking Dead."
In the past year he traveled to Thailand and Australia for film projects.
"I'm not looking anymore, but still get some inquiries. Whatever. It's been a great life. I have a terrific wife and five great sons."
Biehn has overcome health issues. He has discussed his alcohol abuse in previous interviews.
He also had a stroke in 2001 that put his acting career in jeopardy. It took several years for his brain to heal to correct short-term memory issues.
"It's all good now," he said.
A minor heart issue led to surgery. A hole was found in his heart where plaque had exited, probably causing the stroke.
"I have a great cardiologist. I wish I could have got Bill (Paxton) to my doctor. He would still be alive." (Paxton died in 2017 from heart problems and a stroke.)
Michael Biehn, the actor, is also a pretty grounded guy. I lost track of time as we talked, no doubt creating an inconvenience to the Biehns. They were gracious.
I expect to hear from him. His interest in the Tombstone saga is acute.
Maybe I can change his mind about Wyatt.