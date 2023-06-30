MAIN. Biehn as RingoScreen Shot 2023-06-27 at 3.14.20 PM.png

Actor Michael Biehn played Johnny Ringo in 1993's "Tombstone." 

"Wyatt Earp was a pimp!"

Aah, well, he sorta was a bordello bouncer in his youth.

Micheal.JenniferBlanc-Biehn.JPG

Jennifer Blanc-Biehn and Michael Biehn at their home in Bisbee. 
8.23.12MichaelBiehnByLuigiNovi4.jpg

Michael Biehn said he never wanted to be a star — just a good actor. 
Aliens.jpeg

Michael Biehn in "Aliens," with Sigourney Weaver in 1986, a follow-up to the 1979 blockbuster "Alien." 
Terminator as Kyle Reese.jpeg

Michael Biehn as Kyle Reese in "The Terminator." 


Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?