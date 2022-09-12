Uncle Dan was a reluctant attendee at our Thanksgiving dinner.
Married to my mother's aunt, he brought with him anything but joyful spirit. He brooded silently in our best living room chair as mother prepared the meal. Once that was over, he hurried his wife through dessert and hustled her out the door to their black shiny Packard. He was a real charmer.
Strange that he would influence this 6 year old so profoundly.
Obviously, my people-judgment skills were underdeveloped.
The Packard became a steel dinosaur, but Uncle Dan left another indelible mark. He was a staunch New York Yankees fan. And I became one as well.
The primary idol in pinstripes was a young Oklahoma country boy with an "aw shucks" manner, sporting this engaging boyish grin, with a blond crew cut that sat upon the body of Adonis. He would become the successor to Uncle Dan's favorite, Joe DiMaggio, the aloof, aging Yankee superstar. It was not an easy transition from one to the other.
Mickey Mantle arrived with a distinct thud. His first stretch with the Yanks was memorably terrible. Back down in the minors, he sulked and engaged in self-pity. His father, Mutt, a miner, gave him the choice: man up and try again or join him in the Oklahoma pits.
Baseball got its next deity.
The '50s were the best of times for the game, especially if you favored the New York clubs. Musial and Williams were still dominating, but three NYC centerfielders captured the headlines: Mantle, Duke Snyder of the Dodgers and the incomparable Willie Mays with the Giants.
In that other league, Hank Aaron was starting an amazing career, but it was Mantle who grabbed the headlines.
Babe Ruth saved baseball when, for all intents, he "invented" the home run. Mantle took the home run to another level or, shall we say, a further level. He brought the definition of "tape measure" to the game. Some supposedly traveled 600 feet (at least the was the conclusion of one writer).
Another, in 1963, definitely was headed for another ZIP code. It missed clearing old Yankee Stadium by two feet, and it was still rising. Nobody ever came close before, or after. Not Ruth or Williams or Reggie.
Everything Mantle did was epic. His strikeouts were violent. His speed was incredible.
He was the fastest man from home to first in the majors. He was also the second-fastest.
Mick, of course, was a switch hitter. Not having the grace in center like DiMaggio (who did?), he simply outran the ball for catches. In 1956, at age 25, he won the Triple Crown. In 1961, he and teammate Roger Maris chased the holy grail, the Ruthian total of 60 homers in a season. (Poor Roger got it done, and the fans and baseball despised him for it.) Everyone rooted for Mickey.
Mantle was, simply put, on his way to becoming the greatest.
Mick was great. But not the greatest. Two things prevented him. Both were self-induced.
One was the stuff of heroes, the other was inexcusable.
A multitude of injuries took a toll on his magnificent body. The twisted knee from a drain in the Yankee outfield landed him in a hospital. Later, he tore up his ankle colliding with an outfield fence. There were so many incidents that his legs looked like they had railroad tracks from the stitches. He would spend hours before a game getting wrapped and taped like a Subway hoagie to-go.
As the old-timers would say, The Mick was a gamer; totally wired differently than today's prima donnas. There is this scene from "The Natural," where Roy Hobbs (Robert Redford) is bleeding through his uniform. That was taken from a Mickey Mantle occurrence.
Mick admitted later on, "My body was shot at 33!"
Then again, there was that other trait.
My initial encounter with Mantle was at Toots Shor's place in Manhattan. It was a gathering hole for NYC celebs and gawkers.
I had traveled uptown from Wall Street to visit a client, stopping after the visit for lunch. Mick and an entourage were seated next to me. It was nearing the end of his playing days, say, circa 1967. Mick was bragging. A long homer, perhaps? Nope. He was informing his audience that he had the best butt in baseball, with the possible exception of Aaron, who was in another league.
That was a major letdown, let me tell you. He continued into other areas of conversation regarding off-field activities that are not fit for repeating. The "other" trait that dampered his career was evident.
He was a drunk.
For years, his iconic status and an adoring public kept a mask on his alcohol dependency. Close pals like the tumultuous Billy Martin, another alcoholic, did not help. (Billy would die in a car crash caused by alcohol consumption.) The once-shy Mantle had learned that alcohol aided his ability to become comfortable with people.
However, he also needed the booze to become at ease with himself. After baseball, he became lost.
I crossed paths with him years later in Atlantic City. He was serving as a goodwill ambassador at the Claridge Casino. Both he and Mays got temporarily banned for that by Major League Baseball. The ban did not last long. You can't get between Olympus and the fans. I shook his hand. Taking a hard look, it was obvious that my hero has been burning candles at an alarming rate the last 15 years. He was three sheets to the wind at 2 p.m. Mickey Mantle was doomed.
Mickey was loved by men. Mickey was adored by women. Mickey shared neither feelings for himself.
Eventually, he threw off the shackles and emerged from the alcoholic fog that had contained him for 40 years. He was jolted when he came to realize how he had wasted a life. He deeply regretted his influence on his four sons. Much of the father-son relationship was built upon alcoholic reunions.
Billy battled addictions and succumbed to a heart attack in 1994, at 36. Mickey Jr. passed on in 2000 at age 47. Danny and David survived, still immensely loving their dad. Mick entered the Betty Ford clinic.
He reconnected with God through the assistance of former teammate Bobby Richardson.
It was too late for this life to be saved. His liver was shot. Nearing the end, Mantle went public with his weakness. He assessed his life as a failure. Bravely, he admitted his stupidity to the world.
In his last appearance, Mantle, looking like death breathing, publicly separated himself from the public image. He wished everyone to know he was no role model. He was rueful and painfully honest. The shy, introspective country boy had regained his essence. Perhaps his finest hour.
Mickey Mantle passed away in October 1995. He was 63.
I saw him at his best, homering to right. I saw him at his worst, self-destructing.
He is still my hero.
Homer got it right. Flawed gods are compelling.