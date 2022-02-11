America's singularly stupendous event has arrived; and all the media bombardment with it. Two weeks of analysis, interviews, and videotape have inundated the senses.
House parties have been readied (not even COVID could halt that), and wagering completed. It is estimated that about 25 million Americans will bet $5 billion on the outcome.
That would equal the GDP of Fiji.
Corporate leaders will be anxious to see if their Madison Avenue gurus can capture the public's fancy with their slick presentations.
All this capsulated in about three hours, of which the actual playing time amounts to 45 minutes. Only in America!
Super Bowl I
This national mania started 55 years ago, but it would not be recognizable to today's younger viewer. To begin with, the stadium in 1967 was not close to being full. The venue was the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which could hold over 90,000.
The attendance was far less; more like 65,000, counting the ushers and beer vendors. Let's revisit the action.
The Green Bay Packers of the long-established NFL, with legendary Coach Vince Lombardi, squared off against the Kansas City Chiefs of the fledgling AFL. It was not promoted as the "Super Bowl.” That moniker would catch on a couple years later. But, for clarification, call it Super Bowl I.
Final score: Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10.
There were some entertaining moments in the game inside "The Game.”
Max McGee, an aging receiver for Green Bay, did not expect much playing time. Rumored to have partied late into the night before, he was pressed into action when one of the starters was injured. Hangover or not, he snared two touchdown passes from Bart Starr.
Fred Williamson, a mouthy Chief defensive back, made some pre-game comments that he would use the "hammer" on Packer ball catchers. When the game was in hand, the Packers decided to send Fred a message.
He was knocked senseless and suffered a broken arm. Fred would soon switch careers. He moved on to Hollywood to star in action movies, which proved to be a much safer venue.
Super Bowl II
The new site was Miami, but the same Packers dominated the AFL entry, the Oakland Raiders, 33-14. It turned out to be Vince Lombardi's last game as coach of Green Bay.
The highlight was an emotional half-time talk by veteran player Jerry Kramer. "This game is for the old man!"
Super Bowl III
If there was one game, just one, that stamped the Super Bowl as beyond significant, it was this one.
The NFL entry was the Baltimore Colts, who dominated the league. Even without legendary quarterback Johnny Unitas, who was hurt, the Colts were 19-point favorites over the NY Jets, coached by venerable Weeb Ewbank (who had been the Colts coach) and quarterbacked by a cocky young Joe Namath.
Namath, in an interview just before the contest, became irked by a Baltimore fan and, in one of sports’ enduring quotes, said, "I guarantee we will win!"
Ewbank and staff studied the Colt defense, and spotted predictability.
Final: Jets 16, Colts 7.
The Super Bowl became just that.
Lombardi's son, Vince Lombardi Jr., has spent a lifetime observing the phenomenon.
However, much of his personal success came outside the game. He spent 20 years as one of America's most sought-after motivational speakers, constantly crisscrossing the country. I had lunch with Vince recently; he lives in Sahuarita. Super Bowl history was revisited. I listened. He talked. What follows are his timely observations.
Vince: Super Bowl I
"My father was under intense pressure from the hierarchy of the NFL. There was bad blood between the two leagues and the prestige of the NFL was entirely upon my father's shoulders. He, in turn, ramped up the pressure on his team. Subsequently, the Packers were uncomfortably tight the first half. In the second half, it was all Packers."
Vince: Super Bowl II
"The Packers were not nearly as dominant that year. Key players had aged."
Vince: Super Bowl III
"The Colts did not take it seriously. They were not prepared. Really, were the Jets or Namath ever relevant besides this game?"
Which begged the question, would it have been different if Vince Lombardi were coaching the Colts?
A long pause.
Then a quiet, "Yes, the Colts were the better team.”
Vince attended other Super Bowls. After his father's death in 1970, he would accompany his mother, Marie. Celebrities dotted the landscape.
"Sinatra was there,” Vince remembered. "Mom had known him from the Hoboken days. She would go with friends to a few bars where he sang early in his career."
So, was mom a big football fan?
"She was a big Vince Lombardi fan. She had to adjust to the life. She made the best of it. There were a lot of times my father was not available. After each season, he would go off on a golf trip, usually to Bermuda with NY Giants owner Wellington Mara. They knew each other for years."
Vince's mother was, as my mother would have put it, no "back number.” Vince remembered his parents would get "engaged" over politics. Vince Sr. was a Kennedy Democrat, she a Republican.
“I recall her standing on a table making her point,” Vince said. "But she attended every game he coached."
Vince recalled that his father was an avid golfer.
"He got pretty good at it. He was intense."
So, Vince, what is your take on pro football’s popularity?
"The game was made for television. Baseball is too slow and basketball too fast. The big difference is the money. Even the Packers back then had summer jobs. The money was not there."
Did you ever consider coaching?
“Yes, I did. When I spoke to my father, his terse response was, ‘Over my dead body!’ So it was off to law school."
What did you advise Joe? (Son, Joe Lombardi, is the offensive coordinator for the LA Chargers. Prior, he was the quarterback coach for soon-to-be Hall of Famer Drew Brees for the New Orleans Saints.)
"I told him when he started his coaching career, don't do this unless you cannot imagine doing anything else in your life!"
Joe Lombardi worked his way through the system for years and is regarded by many as a future head coach candidate.
Does Joe have some of your father's traits?
Vince thought on that one.
"Joe can command a room. Their intensity levels are different. Frankly, it would be hard for Dad to apply his style in today's game."
Every year, a new name gets etched upon the trophy held high by the victors.
Every year there is the same name on the ultimate trophy in sports: LOMBARDI.