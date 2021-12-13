If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Michael McDonald, who has led the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for eight years, is leaving in January to become executive director for the Tucson Audubon Society.
Monday’s announcement touted his leadership and initiatives, including micro-loans to “low-income food entrepreneurs” and overseeing a $4 million renovation of its building and parking lot.
“I move on from my work at the Community Food Bank realizing it is time for a change,” McDonald said in a statement.
His decision comes two months after the Town of Sahuarita voted to cut ties with the Community Food Bank after the organization made a $50,000 political contribution to help put Prop. 206 on the Tucson city ballot. That proposition would raise minimum wage to $15 an hour in city limits by 2025. Sahuarita also said it wanted to increase support for the Sahuarita Food Bank, which is opening a new building and resource center soon.
McDonald said in October that he understood the town’s decision but called it “unfortunate. It’s not a huge financial loss, but it is a loss.” He said it was the first time they have had a government pull back on a contract.
Sahuarita had already paid the food bank, which has sites in Green Valley and Amado, $9,000 of the $18,000 contracted for fiscal year 2022, which ends June 30. The remaining funds were transferred to the Sahuarita Food Bank. SFB is legally separate from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona though the agencies collaborate.
A spokeswoman for Community Food Bank said the decision to leave “was wholly his own” and said McDonald “enjoyed the supportive partnership of his board of directors.”
The board is looking for a new leader, according to the release.
