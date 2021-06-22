When Gov. Doug Ducey proposed a 2.5% flat income tax rate that would cut about $1.9 billion from the state’s budget, leaders from cities and towns across Arizona spoke out against it.
Municipalities would lose millions of dollars in state-shared revenue with the current 15% cut of state income taxes they split.
After some negotiations, a new budget plan that would increase the state-shared revenue to 18% is headed to the Legislature, and mayors from 21 municipalities are endorsing the plan. Among them is Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy.
Murphy previously spoke to the Green Valley News about the possible impacts of the loss in state-shared revenue should the previous budget have passed. He said Sahuarita would have fared better than other more rural communities.
“I have concerns but I can easily see where other municipalities would be more concerned,” he said. “To be frank, with our growth and the position we’re in now, coupled with our reserves and our council and staff, I believe we could maintain our level of service.”
In a letter signed by mayors in cities including Sahuarita, Marana, Yuma, Mesa and more, they applauded the adjustment to 18% and the overall plan.
“In addition to ensuring vital resources to local communities, the budget includes important tax reform that will keep Arizona as a leader in attracting people and jobs. That will inevitably have a positive impact on our communities. Along with all this, there are significant increases in support for infrastructure, broadband, schools and community colleges,” the letter read.
Along with increasing the state share of revenue to 18%, the new budget plan limits the planned tax cuts to $1.3 billion rather than $1.9 billion. It also delays the implementation of the flat 2.5% tax rate until actual revenue comes in above projections.