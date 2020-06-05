The National Weather Service reported last month was the hottest May on record; settle in, because summer is shaping up to follow suit.
The Weather Service in Tucson reported the average daily high in May was 96.7 degrees, an 11.9-degree increase compared to May 2019.
It wasn't just the average high that made this May worse than last year. There were 10 days with highs warmer than 100 degrees in May, with four of those warmer than 105 degrees. There were no days warmer than 100 degrees in May 2019.
Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Davis said records go back to 1895, and said determining the normal temperature for a month is based on a 30-year record.
May's normal average temperature is 76 degrees. The Weather Service recorded an 80.7-degree average last month, 4.7 degrees above normal.
While all of this might seem like it's leading to a long, hot summer of record-setting heat, it's just not that simple.
Davis said the statistics on May being the warmest on record isn't the best indicator of whether we're in for a hotter than typical summer.
"That's a good question," he said. "The problem is they're just numbers, and you can't really use those to come up with any useful projections out in the future with it, whether those trends are going to continue."
Other factors, such as the monsoon, which begins June 15, and its influence on humidity play a role as well.
"And that varies day to day in Arizona because of the fluctuation of the monsoon flow pattern," Davis said. "And whether one site gets more thunderstorms in that month, or monsoon season, versus another location. It's kind of dicey."
He said the Weather Service prefers to look at longer-term numerical weather prediction models, which they run multiple times with varied initial conditions and other factors.
The models give the Weather Service an idea of how conditions change over time, which they use to develop an outlook.
"Our Climate Prediction Center does the regional, seasonal, monthly and advanced type forecasts for a large area and it's usually referring to above and below normal precipitation or warmer temperatures, etc.," Davis said.
So what did the Prediction Center forecast for June and the rest of summer?
June will likely bring above-normal temperatures.
June's normal monthly high is 100.3 degrees, with a normal monthly temperature of 84.8 degrees. The record high for June in Tucson was 117 degrees, set June 26, 1990, and the overall warmest June on record had an average temperature of 89.2 degrees in 1994.
Here's a fun fact about June. There will be a gain of five minutes of daylight each day by the end of the month, with daylight hours lasting 14 hours and 13 minutes on June 30. Summer also begins on June 20 at 2:43 p.m., when the sun reaches the Tropic of Cancer.
And looking into summer, the Prediction Center forecasts above-normal temperatures as well.
The normal seasonal high is 99.1 degrees, with a normal seasonal average of 85.7 degrees.
As for the monsoon, the Prediction Center couldn't make heads or tails of what to expect with equal chances for below, above and normal amounts of rainfall.
The normal June rainfall is 0.20 inches, and 4.84 inches is normal for summer's overall average.
The Weather Service reported last year's monsoon had a late start and was ninth driest and third warmest on record.
However, there's a silver lining for those of you who enjoy the thunderous monsoon storms, which average more than 500,000 lightning strikes per season.
The Weather Service noted that given how dry the last monsoon season was, this year has a high likelihood of being wetter.