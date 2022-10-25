The Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas in 2017 changed Mark Lacy's life.
The festival venue turned into the site of the largest mass shooting in U.S. history when a gunman killed 60 people and wounded hundreds more.
Lacy, who now lives in Tucson, attended with his wife, Misty, and the trauma of the event led him to struggles with PTSD, anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation.
“My wife and I were both survivors, and I was an officer for 20 years, and I thought everything was going to be OK, but I became suicidal,” he said. “It was nine months of darkness and hell trying to figure out what was going on.”
A trip to Rocky Point where Lacy heard the band Backroads showed him just how powerful music can be in the healing process.
“The darkness went away and a light switch went on,” he said. “I thought, hey, if music can help someone as stubborn as me, it’s got to help others and I wanted to start creating awareness of PTSD for military responders.”
Lacy, a 20-year Air Force and law enforcement veteran, founded the nonprofit Southern Arizona Musicians for Healing to show how music can help heal and as a way to support veterans and first-responders and their families through mental health struggles.
“Everybody believes in music and the sounds actually stimulate different parts of the brain,” he said. “People have been receptive to what our organization does and everything we raise stays here in Arizona.”
Lacy said one of the programs they created under the umbrella of SAMH is Operation 22, named after the national organization Mission 22 which focuses on helping veterans with PTSD and other mental health/trauma resources.
They ended up making Operation 22 a separate nonprofit.
Operation 22 has helped veterans in Arizona by funding eight canines this year as therapy dogs for military veterans and a first-responder. The group regularly raises funds for organizations in Arizona, mostly in the southern region of the state, like the Boulder Crest Retreat in Sonoita for military and first-responders with PTSD.
Lacy hopes to help others who are suffering and raise awareness of PTSD.
“If we can help someone suffering from suicide or harming themselves, it’s worth every penny and minute to bring awareness to the community,” he said. “We don't have to keep it in the closet anymore; we need to bring PTSD and suicide to the forefront and talk about it.”
“I’ve said since day one since I suffered, if I can help someone make a change, I will, and it all starts with us caring for each other.”
Operation 22 has been selected as a benefactor of the Green Valley Sahuarita Association of Realtors charity golf event on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, at San Ignacio Golf Club.
They were recommended by the local American Legion Madera Post 131.
Lacy said 40 golfers have signed up and they are hoping to get 30 to 40 more by Nov. 1. They are also still seeking sponsors and donations of raffle prizes.
Money from the event will go back into the community to help individuals or families with PTSD and mental health issues.