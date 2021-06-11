IMG_4903.JPG
Ellen Sussman Special to the Green Valley News

Masks are no longer required on Sahuarita Unified School District campuses.

SUSD’s governing board voted, 3-2, on Wednesday to make masks optional immediately. 

Superintendent Manny Valenzuela recommended having the change go into effect July 1, after summer programs are completed. But board member John Sparks changed the motion to have it go into effect immediately.

Board member Nicole Werner and President Kevin Opalka voted against the measure, voicing concerns about implementing the change before the summer programs conclude at the end of the month. 

SUSD leadership pointed to the local COVID-19 data and effectiveness of vaccines as the main factors in their decision to change the mask policy.

Join the online forum

Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.