Masks are no longer required on Sahuarita Unified School District campuses.
SUSD’s governing board voted, 3-2, on Wednesday to make masks optional immediately.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela recommended having the change go into effect July 1, after summer programs are completed. But board member John Sparks changed the motion to have it go into effect immediately.
Board member Nicole Werner and President Kevin Opalka voted against the measure, voicing concerns about implementing the change before the summer programs conclude at the end of the month.
SUSD leadership pointed to the local COVID-19 data and effectiveness of vaccines as the main factors in their decision to change the mask policy.