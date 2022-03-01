Mask mandates and virtual board meetings could come to an end in Pima County as soon as next week.
In separate 3-2 votes Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors passed measures that would end a mask requirement in county buildings March 11, and bring back in-person board meetings starting March 15.
Both measures are contingent on the rate of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continuing to decrease in the county.
‘Right direction’
The latest masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal masking in indoor public spaces in communities with a “high” risk level, taking into account hospitalizations, local hospital capacity and new COVID-19 cases.
Under the new guidance, 33% of U.S. counties – including Pima County – remained in the “high” category as of Feb. 24. Each community was reporting COVID-19 patients occupying more than 10% of staffed, inpatient hospital beds and more than 200 COVID cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.
But in the past week, Pima County has seen a 47% decrease in the total number of new COVID infections and about a 35% decrease in new hospital admissions of COVID patients, according to CDC data from the week of Feb. 27.
The numbers follow a downtrend in the county’s pandemic metrics over the past month, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Daily cases hit a recent peak of 3,491 on Jan. 19, and were down to low of just two cases on Feb. 25. Similarly, COVID hospitalizations, which peaked at 457 in Pima County on Jan. 11, decreased to 13 hospitalizations Feb. 24.
If current trends continue, Dr. Francisco Garcia, Chief Medical Officer for Pima County, said it’s likely Pima County will drop to a lower risk level when the CDC updates its dashboard on Thursday.
“We anticipate that by this Friday, we will drop into the medium level of transmission,” Garcia said Tuesday.
“I can’t guarantee it, but just looking at the case numbers as they’re being reported by the CDC…they’re trending in the right direction.”
According to the CDC, a community has a “medium” level of risk when there are fewer than 200 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people over a seven-day period and less than 15% of staffed, inpatient hospital beds are occupied by a COVID patient over that same time period.
Within this category, the CDC recommends immunocompromised individuals or those at a higher risk of severe COVID consult with their doctor about prevention measures, including masks, but does not necessarily recommend universal masking.
County mandate
In February, supervisors voted against a one-month extension of a county-wide mandate requiring masks be worn indoors when social distancing cannot be maintained, allowing the mandate to expire on Feb. 28.
But an administrative procedure requiring masks be worn inside county-owned buildings is still in place. On Tuesday, Supervisor Steve Christy moved to have the policy rescinded immediately.
“With the numbers all falling in the right direction, the mitigation efforts have been highly successful and we’re moving drastically in the right direction where face masks are not required,” Christy said.
“Keeping this county building face mask requirement in effect creates nothing but confusion, animosity and divisiveness. It’s time all face mask requirements be removed so we have clarity and uniformity in our community and we can move on with our lives and with our businesses,” he said.
But Christy later revised his motion to take effect March 11, following Acting County Administrator Jan Lesher’s request for “a little bit of patience” as her team works to modify the mask policy.
“What we have been talking about internally is a movement toward the elimination of that mask mandate…and moving into these recommendations being part of an overall communication strategy talking about a new world of COVID, which is something we’re going to be with for a while,” Lesher said.
“We have eliminated requirements, we have pretty much called the pandemic over on more than one occasion over the last couple of years, and we want to make sure we have some safety guidelines in place where we can come back to the board if we for any reason see another variant or another spike at some point,” Lesher said.
Depending on COVID case rates and hospitalizations continuing to decrease, the overall requirement for a mask in county buildings would be eliminated on or by March 11, though Lesher said the county may still recommend individuals wear a mask in certain situations.
It was unclear Tuesday if members of the public attending in-person Board of Supervisors meetings would be required to wear a mask.
Christy, Board Chair Sharon Bronson and Supervisor Rex Scott carried the votes in favor of both resuming in-person meetings and eliminating the county building mask mandate, while supervisors Adelita Grijalva and Matt Heinz voted against both.
Vote centers
Bronson, who joined the board’s majority Feb. 15 in favor of both vote centers and the county’s contract with Tenex Software Solutions for electronic poll books, brought both items back to the board for reconsideration Tuesday.
But both motions to reconsider were overruled in a 3-2 vote by Scott, Grijalva and Heinz, who all voted against reconsideration, resulting in little discussion on the items at all.
Plans to implement vote centers and e-poll books in the 2022 election cycle in Pima County will continue as outlined in the board’s earlier decision.
“There really has not been public outreach in any of this, and our office continues to receive numerous concerns from both sides of the aisle – whether Democrat, Republican or Independent – regarding this item and voting centers,” Bronson said following the vote.
“It didn’t bode well for Maricopa County in 2016, and we’ll see what happens in 2022,” she said.
Grijalva later called Bronson’s added comments “out of order” after other board members were denied the opportunity to have a discussion.