A Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy will give a presentation Monday in Amado on marijuana, its potent forms and potential hazards.
"The Problem with Mary" will be presented at the Sonoran Desert Center for Spiritual Living, 15 County Line Road by Deputy “Matt the Hammer” Shay.
The evening is sponsored by the Pima County Community Prevention Coalition’s Amado Community Alliance and the Serenity First Prevention And Support Coalition. The community is invited.
Free pizza dinner will be served at 5 p.m. followed by the 5:30 p.m. presentation. RSVP to Tony Bruno, 520-310-7712.