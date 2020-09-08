A man was seriously injured Saturday when a golf cart he was in pulled in front of a vehicle at Via Nuevo Leon and Placita de Agosto near San Igancio Golf Course.
The crash happened about noon, according to the Green Valley Fire District. There were two people in the golf cart. A 51-year-old man from Rio Rico was ejected and thrown more than 15 feet and the golf cart ended up on its side.
According to a Pima County Sheriff’s spokesman, the golf cart was stopped at a stop sign before pulling out in front of the vehicle. The crash occurred on private roads and there will be no citations, according to the PCSD. The man was taken to a hospital where it was determined he had serious internal injuries, according to PCSD.