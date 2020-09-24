The Pima County Sheriff's Department is trying to identify a man they suspect was involved in a suspicious Green Valley bank transaction in August.
The man walked into the bank with an elderly Green Valley resident and attempted to cash a check made out to "cash." Bank staff became suspicious and questioned the man who then became defensive and left the bank in an older four-door silver or blue Mercedes sedan with a female driver, according to a department press release.
Bank employees reported the incident to the sheriff’s department and deputies questioned the Green Valley man who said he had provided money to the man in the past. The resident said he had been approached at home by the man months earlier.
The resident and the man were not related and did not have a business relationship, which the department found suspicious, according to a spokesman.
The department released images of the man they believe was involved in the Aug. 11 incident that took place at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the BBVA Bank in Green Valley on Esperanza Boulevard.
The person of interest is described as a Hispanic male in his 40s with a heavy build, buzzed hair and goatee. He was last seen wearing prescription sunglasses, a silver and gold watch on his left arm and a gold pinky ring with a clear square diamond on top on his left hand.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Residents can also submit an anonymous tip, with a potential reward, by text, phone or by going to 88-CRIME.org.