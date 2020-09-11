A man robbed a bank Thursday inside the Safeway on Duval Mine Road in Sahuarita, according to police.
The man went to the counter at U.S. Bank about 3:15 p.m. and demanded money from the teller. He left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police. The Safeway is at 1305 W. Duval Mine Road; there are no cameras in the parking lot.
The photo of the suspect is unclear because of plexiglass put into place to protect against coronavirus.
The man is described as dark complected with a medium build, between 25 and 35 years of old wearing dark-colored clothing, a face covering and a baseball hat.
Anybody with information is asked to call 911, or Sahuarita Police Department at 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday, or by contacting their TIP Line at 520-445-7847.
Bank robberies are rare in Green Valley and Sahuarita. Each community had one three weeks apart in 2012.