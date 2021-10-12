An 80-year-old Tucson man was injured Monday during a birthday hike on Old Baldy Trail in Madera Canyon.

The man was with a friend when he lost his footing shortly before 5 p.m. and fell down a steep embankment, according to the Green Valley Fire District.

GVFD, Tubac Fire, and Santa Cruz County Sheriff deputies found the man about 2.5 miles up the Old Baldy Trail and about 70 feet down “an extremely steep embankment.”

 A rope rescue system was employed to bring him up the embankment and then crews hiked him down the trailer in a litter basket.

 Weather, nightfall, and terrain all complicated the rescue, according to GVFD, but the rescue went smoothly.

 After about five hours, the man was transported by Tubac Fire to a Tucson hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

