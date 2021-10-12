featured Man rescued after Old Baldy Trail birthday hike goes awry Green Valley News Oct 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week 1 of 2 Crews from several agencies used a rope system to bring the man up from the embankment. Green Valley Fire District Crews brought the man out of the canyon in a basket. Green Valley Fire District Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. An 80-year-old Tucson man was injured Monday during a birthday hike on Old Baldy Trail in Madera Canyon.The man was with a friend when he lost his footing shortly before 5 p.m. and fell down a steep embankment, according to the Green Valley Fire District.GVFD, Tubac Fire, and Santa Cruz County Sheriff deputies found the man about 2.5 miles up the Old Baldy Trail and about 70 feet down “an extremely steep embankment.” A rope rescue system was employed to bring him up the embankment and then crews hiked him down the trailer in a litter basket. Weather, nightfall, and terrain all complicated the rescue, according to GVFD, but the rescue went smoothly. After about five hours, the man was transported by Tubac Fire to a Tucson hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries. Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Embankment Trail Rescue Police Transports Old Baldy Hike Tubac Fire Deputy southernarizona.jobs southernarizonaservices.com Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit