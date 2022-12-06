A man found unconscious in a Rancho Sahuarita pool last week has died. 

A spokesperson for the Sahuarita Police Department said officers responded to the Rancho Sahuarita clubhouse pool at 11:37 a.m on Dec. 1 after the unconscious man was found in the pool. Staff at the clubhouse pulled the man out of the water and started CPR before first responders arrived.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?