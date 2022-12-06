A man found unconscious in a Rancho Sahuarita pool last week has died.
A spokesperson for the Sahuarita Police Department said officers responded to the Rancho Sahuarita clubhouse pool at 11:37 a.m on Dec. 1 after the unconscious man was found in the pool. Staff at the clubhouse pulled the man out of the water and started CPR before first responders arrived.
The male, described as middle-aged, was taken to Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita, where he was pronounced deceased.
Jay Karlik, assistant fire chief with Rural Metro Fire in Sahuarita, said his crews responded to the scene after receiving an initial report of cardiac arrest. Though the patient was found in the pool, Karlik said the incident was “not listed as water-related,” according to Rural Metro call logs.
Club Rancho Sahuarita is a multipurpose recreation center with a full-size lap pool that’s open to residents of Rancho Sahuarita and their guests.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone