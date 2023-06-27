He knows it’s a long shot, but Robert Pond would love to find the family heirloom he donated to the White Elephant thrift store last year.
The pink porcelain platter, 12 to 14 inches wide with “1939” inscribed on the bottom, had been in the family more than 80 years. He gave it away last fall when he was downsizing from a house to an apartment.
“I don’t know why I did it,” he said. “I figured it’s mom’s, it’s got to go. But then I thought, why did it have to go?”
The platter was given to his mom in 1939, probably by family, a year before she was married. It had a home on top of his refrigerator for the 19 years he was in the Green Valley house he moved out of last year.
The value is wholly sentimental, he said. He had it in a box with other items and in the rush of the move just decided to let it go out the door.
“You can’t believe how much stuff I gave to the White Elephant,” he said with a laugh.
He searched the shelves at the Green Valley thrift store a couple of months after donating the platter but came up empty.
“I’ve accepted that it’s gone,” he said Tuesday.
The round platter — he calls it “a big overgrown plate” — was in the house as he grew up. It was the place where his mom put fresh-baked cookies right out of the oven. Pond’s mother died in 2014.
He’d love to have the family memory back and is willing to pay for it, he said. But, he added, “If they can’t, they can’t.”
If you can help, Robert Pond would like to hear from you: 520-561-1130.
