A 26-year-old man who jumped from a moving vehicle late Friday night on South Camino Del Sol in Green Valley died of his injuries, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Francisco Ubamea was found a couple hundred feet from the vehicle he was riding in when the Green Valley Fire District arrived on scene. The driver told GVFD she was driving about 30 mph when Ubamea opened the door and jumped out.
Ubamea suffered head trauma and was transported to Banner’s main campus in Tucson where he later died.PCSD is investigating the incident.