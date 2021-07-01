A Sahuarita man faces several charges after a neighbor reported “that a bullet traveled through” his home June 29, police said.
Police said the suspect initially told them he was unaware of what occurred then acknowledged he accidentally discharged a firearm while cleaning it about noon in the 600 block of West Calle Franja Verde in Rancho Sahuarita.
The 37-year-old man was booked into Pima County Jail on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal damage, endangerment and false reporting to law enforcement.