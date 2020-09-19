A crash Saturday morning left a man seriously injured and closed Nogales Highway for about six hours.
According to Sahuarita police, a driver lost control of his black Mercedes on northbound Nogales Highway just south of Sahuarita Road and struck an SUV that was disabled and parked on the side of the road, also northbound.
A man in his 60s was transported in serious condition; a woman in the SUV had minor injuries and was also transported to a hospital. They did not know where the driver was from.
The accident occurred about 8:30 a.m. and closed Nogales Highway from Sahuarita Road to Old Nogales Highway until about 2:30 p.m., police said.