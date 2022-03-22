A California man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison in the 2019 shooting death of a woman on Interstate 19 in Green Valley.
Mateo D. Zavala pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder and was sentenced March 17 in Pima County Superior Court.
He will serve 20 years in the death of 25-year-old Marilynn P. Pacheco of Rio Rico and seven years each for domestic violence and aggravated assault. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Motorists started calling 911 around 5 p.m. June 29 to report the driver of a Jeep Cherokee — Zavala — was shooting at a red sedan on northbound Interstate 19. Witnesses said both cars stopped in the median near Esperanza Boulevard and the gunman got out of his vehicle and continued to shoot at the car.
Court documents indicate the driver of the red sedan saw Pacheco, who was in the front passenger seat, bleeding heavily from her head. He then fled the vehicle on foot with his 3-year-old daughter. They were picked up by a couple and taken to Arizona Family Restaurant's Easy Street Lounge, at the northwestern corner of Esperanza and I-19. The father, who is from Casa Grande, and his daughter were treated at a Tucson hospital for gunshot wounds and released.
The shooting closed I-19 in both directions for 11 hours, diverting traffic onto Green Valley and Sahuarita surface streets.
According to family members, Zavala and Pacheco were involved in a tumultuous relationship.
Zavala had traveled from California to see Pacheco's 7-year-old daughter without Pacheco's permission and began following Pacheco and the other victims from Rio Rico after he was denied permission to take her daughter to the movies, according to court documents.
Pacheco's friend told police Zavala and Pacheco were arguing on the phone when he heard the back window break and felt a burning sensation in his neck, court documents state.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone